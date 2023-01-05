Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Sabres Player Announces Engagement
The Buffalo Sabres are back on the ice tomorrow night at KeyBank Center, against the Minnesota Wild, which kicks off a four-game homestand after a long road trip. The Sabres currently sit six points out of the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have a whopping four games in hand on the team that holds that spot, the New York Islanders. They also have five games in hand on the Washington Capitals, who are 10 points ahead in the top wild card spot.
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Sharks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
Two teams on the opposite side of the NHL Standings will face off on the ice for some weekend action as the Boston Bruins head out west to take on the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Sharks prediction and pick will be unveiled. In the midst of […] The post NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Sharks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
Pirates’ contract offer to Bryan Reynolds amid trade request, revealed
The Pittsburgh Pirates reportedly offered OF Bryan Reynolds a 6-year, $75 million extension, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Pittsburgh has stated that they would prefer not to trade the star centerfielder. However, his previous trade request has placed the Pirates into a difficult position. Reynolds still has multiple years of team control […] The post Pirates’ contract offer to Bryan Reynolds amid trade request, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin shares emotional reaction to outpour of support from NFL, rest of nation
Damar Hamlin is now on his way back to full strength. The Buffalo Bills safety is now recovering in a hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since waking up, Hamlin has had the opportunity to take in the outpouring of support he’s received since the horrific injury. At this point, Damar is clearly overwhelmed by all the love.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Jackson sends beautiful message to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after ‘Did we win?’ question
Former NFL and MLB star Bo Jackson sent a rather heartwarming message to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who is now awake and recovering well from his scary situation. When Hamlin woke up, one of the first questions he asked was “Did we win?“, referring to the Bills’ Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati […] The post Bo Jackson sends beautiful message to Bills safety Damar Hamlin after ‘Did we win?’ question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ gas-throwing prospect drops confident 2023 take
St. Louis Cardinals hard-throwing pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo, who is no stranger to hitting 99 MPH on the radar gun at just 22-years old, recently dropped a confident take for 2023. The Cardinals’ big league team already features a fairly strong pitching staff. But Graceffo believes he has what it takes to impact St. Louis, […] The post Cardinals’ gas-throwing prospect drops confident 2023 take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills news: Sean McDermott gets Coach of the Year take dropped on him by GM amid Damar Hamlin situation
With Damar Hamlin on the upswing in his recovery, there’s a major sense of optimism within the Buffalo Bills organization. During Friday’s media address, Bills GM Brandon Beane opened up on the situation with Hamlin, and spoke highly of the organization, particularly of head coach Sean McDermott. Beane was full of praise for how McDermott handled the situation, going as far as to say the Bills’ boss deserved to win NFL Coach of the Year, via Albert Breer of The MMQB.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin ‘neurologically intact’ after showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical care in the hospital following his frightening injury on Monday night. Thankfully, the 24-year-old is progressing in the right direction. The latest update from the team states that Hamlin is showing “remarkable improvement” after suffering cardiac arrest in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Per the physicians […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin ‘neurologically intact’ after showing ‘remarkable improvement’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills HC Sean McDermott drops details on Damar Hamlin speaking to team
Damar Hamlin has taken another huge step in the right direction, as he has had his breathing tube removed and has been able to communicate verbally. In fact, Hamlin was able to speak with his Buffalo Bills teammates on Friday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed details on Hamlin speaking with the team, according to […] The post Bills HC Sean McDermott drops details on Damar Hamlin speaking to team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet snubbed Raptors’ $114 million extension offer
The Toronto Raptors are suddenly approaching a crossroads. Losers of three straight to fall a season-worst seven games below .500, the 16-23 Raptors could pivot from fighting toward contention to rebuilding around Scottie Barnes if their widespread struggles continue leading up to the February 9th trade deadline. One franchise stalwart...
Bills GM Brandon Beane’s ‘simple’ reason for staying with Damar Hamlin in Cincinnati
Brandon Beane is already one of the most well-loved people by the Buffalo Bills fanbase. The Bills GM has done a masterful job creating a Super Bowl contender out of essentially nothing. Somehow, he might’ve endeared himself more to the fans after his response to the Damar Hamlin situation. When asked why he stayed in Cincinnati, Beane gave a short but powerful response, per Albert Breer.
Ex-Bills coach Rex Ryan gets teary-eyed talking about Damar Hamlin incident
Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan couldn’t hold back his tears as he talked about Damar Hamlin during his Saturday appearance on ESPN. Ryan got emotional while discussing one of Hamlin’s first words when he woke up in the hospital, asking “Did we win?” in reference to the Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown with […] The post Ex-Bills coach Rex Ryan gets teary-eyed talking about Damar Hamlin incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat coach Erik Spoletsra hints at bigger role for ‘difference maker’ Victor Oladipo
Victor Oladipo just had arguably his best game of the season for the Miami Heat on Friday night as he led the way for his team in an impressive 104-96 win over the Phoenix Suns. Oladipo has been making strides in his recovery from multiple major injuries, and his season-high 26-point performance on Saturday is […] The post Heat coach Erik Spoletsra hints at bigger role for ‘difference maker’ Victor Oladipo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
As Damar Hamlin Recovers, Buffalo Waits—and Wonders What to Do
It’s become almost cyclical: When their city is in pain, the Bills help them heal. Now, with the team mourning an unthinkable on-field tragedy, Buffalo tries to figure out what to do next.
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo
FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
