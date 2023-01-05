ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Biden's agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Reno

By SCOTT SONNER
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00UTT4_0k42RqPE00

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A high-stakes, yearslong legal battle over a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada resumes Thursday with arguments from lawyers for the mining company, the U.S. agency that approved it and the rancher, tribes and conservationists fighting the project.

U.S. District Judge Miranda Du has refused twice over the past year to grant temporary injunctions sought by tribal leaders who say the mine site is on sacred land where their ancestors were massacred by the U.S. Cavalry in 1865.

But Thursday's hearing in her Reno courtroom marks the first on the actual merits of the case and will set the legal landscape going forward with a new twist after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in Arizona that voided federal approval of a copper mine.

That potentially precedent-setting decision raises questions about the reach of the Mining Law of 1872 and could have a bearing on disposal of waste rock at the lithium mine in the high desert 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of the Oregon line, the largest proposed in the nation.

Lithium Nevada Corp. and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management say the project atop an ancient volcano is critical to meeting growing demand for lithium to make electric vehicle batteries — a key part of President Joe Biden's push to expedite a transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Nevada rancher and conservation groups say it will destroy dwindling habitat for sage grouse, Lahontan cutthroat trout, pronghorn antelope and golden eagles.

“Along with adjacent Oregon wild lands, it constitutes one of the last big blocks of the sagebrush sea free of development,” said Katie Fite of Wildlands Defense, one of the plaintiffs suing to block the Thacker Pass project about 200 miles (321 kilometers) northeast of Reno.

“We need a smart energy future that transitions our economy from fossil fuels to renewables without sacrificing rare species in the process,” said Greta Anderson, deputy director of the Western Watersheds Project, which also petitioned in September for protection of a tiny, nearby snail under the Endangered Species Act.

The BLM fast-tracked the project's approval during the final days of the Trump administration in 2021. The Biden administration continues to embrace the mine as part of the president's “clean” energy agenda intended to combat climate change.

Demand for lithium is expected to triple by 2030 from 2020 and Lithium Nevada says its project is the only one on the drawing board that can help meet the demand.

Opponents who first sued in February 2021 to block the mine want Judge Du to nullify BLM's approval of the plans. Company officials and government lawyers want her to uphold them so construction can begin this year.

In addition to the cultural and environmental concerns about the potential impacts, the new 9th Circuit ruling halting the Arizona mine in July and subsequent refusal to consider its decision in September is on the mind of the judge in Nevada.

Du said in a court order ahead of Thursday's hearing she is “interested in the extent to which (that case) controls the outcome of this case.”

The San Francisco-based appellate court upheld the Arizona ruling that the Forest Service lacked authority to approve Rosemont Copper's plans to dispose of waste rock on land adjacent to the mine it wanted to dig on a national forest southeast of Tucson.

The service and BLM long have interpreted the Mining Law of 1872 to convey the same mineral rights to such lands.

The 9th Circuit agreed with U.S. Judge James Soto, who determined the Forest Service approved Rosemont's plans in 2019 without considering whether the company had any mining rights on the neighboring lands. He concluded the agency assumed under mining law that Rosemont had “valid mining claims on the 2,447 acres it proposed to occupy with its waste rock.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
NEVADA STATE
KRMG

UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage. In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members...
BURLINGTON, IA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona egg prices are soaring. Here's why

It doesn’t take an eagle-eyed shopper to notice that egg prices are soaring in Arizona. An outbreak of bird flu is behind the nearly 50% rise in price, according to Julie Murphree with the Arizona Farm Bureau. “We actually have a really good chunk of our eggs that are...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. "It really was the right time for me," she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy