YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown Ursuline improved to 8-1 with a 80-65 victory Friday evening with a win over Youngstown Chaney (4-5) in the West side. The Irish’s eight victories this season have come by an average margin of 24 points with wins by as many as 35 and twice 32. The dominance of the Green and Gold shows no signs of slowing down as they head into a difficult stretch of their schedule. After another SVC matchup in East this coming Tuesday, the Irish host the holy war against Mooney before seeing the Austintown-Fitch Falcons come to town. Ursuline will then make the trip to Louisville to take on St. Thomas Aquinas, followed by a two-game home stand against Massillon Washington and again the Chaney Cowboys.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO