Atwater, OH

VIKINGS DEFENSE UP FOR THE TASK

MINERAL RIDGE,OH- The Waterloo Vikings traveled to the Ridge tonight to take on the Lady Rams. It was a very fast paced and back and forth first half as the Rams defense was on que. Waterloo led 19-13 at the half. Waterloo adjusted heavily on the defensive side during the...
WATERLOO, OH
GARFIELD SECURES LONE SPOT AT THE TOP

COLUMBIANA OH- Both Garfield and Crestview were off to a fantastic start in the MVAC this season. It set up a mammoth matchup on Thursday night with first place on the line. Garfield flexed their undefeated muscles and earned a solid 60-49 victory to earn a spot in the MVAC driver seat.
COLUMBIANA, OH
MAJOR COMEBACK BREAKS FALCONS LOSING STREAK TO BOARDMAN

On the first Friday of The New Year, boys basketball filled The YSN airwaves with 17 games, on the boys side alone, that entertained multiple counties throughout northeast Ohio. January also means conference play, which there was no shortage of, including that which occurred in Austintown, Ohio when two All-American Conference (AAC) foes met. When the reigning, defending, undisputed four-time consecutive conference champions in The Boardman Spartans traveled across town in their first matchup with Austintown-Fitch on the hardwood this season.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BLUE DEVILS FIND THEIR SHOT

BERLIN CENTER OH- In the first half of the season Western Reserve had been leaning on their defense while their offense struggled to find consistent scoring. That went out the window during the opening minutes of their game against McDonald on Friday night. As part of a girls/boys double header, Reserve set the tone in a hurry jumping ahead 21-0 before you could blink. A lot of those points came from behind the arc as well. That would be all the Blue Devils would need to roll to a 60-37 win.
BERLIN CENTER, OH
GOSKE PLAYS HERO ON THE FOUL LINE IN OVERTIME

BOARDMAN OH- Two teams that were in the midst of a season turnaround matched up on Saturday afternoon. Boardman had won 5 of the last 6 coming in to the day, and West Branch came in winning 3 of the last four. This Warriors team was also drastically different than the one on tape for most of the season. That’s because West Branch star Sophia Gregory was back in the lineup. Gregory had been out the entire month of December.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RAIDERS BREAK OUT FOR FIRST CONFERENCE WIN

CORTLSND OH- South Range has had their struggles in the tough NE8 this season. With there being multiple games where the Raiders felt like they were a few plays away, they let loose on Friday night in Lakeview. Playing with their heads on fire the Raiders stormed to a 61-37 win.
CANFIELD, OH
SALEM WINS DOGFIGHT WITH AVIATORS

SALEM, OH- Kami Rohm had an impressive night on the boards with career-high 15 rebounds that led the Quakers to a 43-25 win over Alliance. The Lady Quakers were led offensively by Rylee Hutton and Abbie Davidson with 14 and 13 points respectively. They also contributed 7 rebounds a piece.
SALEM, OH
URSULINE OUTSHOOTS COWBOYS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown Ursuline improved to 8-1 with a 80-65 victory Friday evening with a win over Youngstown Chaney (4-5) in the West side. The Irish’s eight victories this season have come by an average margin of 24 points with wins by as many as 35 and twice 32. The dominance of the Green and Gold shows no signs of slowing down as they head into a difficult stretch of their schedule. After another SVC matchup in East this coming Tuesday, the Irish host the holy war against Mooney before seeing the Austintown-Fitch Falcons come to town. Ursuline will then make the trip to Louisville to take on St. Thomas Aquinas, followed by a two-game home stand against Massillon Washington and again the Chaney Cowboys.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BADGER SEEMS UNSTOPPABLE

CONNEAUT, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled to Conneaut to take on the Spartans. Badger struggled in the first quarter to get things into rhythm as they led the Spartans 13-12. The Braves then went on a huge offensive run, scoring 29 points in the 2nd quarter to take a 42-17 lead at the half.
KINSMAN, OH
Brecksville wrestling takes down Wadsworth, 35-15, in dual matchup of Division I state powers

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- The last time Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Wadsworth squared off in a dual was last February in the Division I state duals. The two sides went back and forth in one of last year’s top duals nationwide. Both programs came out ranked nationally, though Brecksville eventually prevailed after Wadsworth’s Aaron Ries couldn’t earn extra points against Max Vanadia.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
CANFIELD KEEPS EYES ON AAC TITLE

CANFIELD OH- A conference title has always been the goal for Canfield. Early in the conference skate, the Cardinals still find themselves unbeaten. On Saturday they kept their focus locked on their goal as they did away with Warren Harding to keep that zero in their conference loss total. They stormed the Raiders 68-35.
CANFIELD, OH
Arraignment Day in Carrollton Schools Theft Case

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people tied to a scheme to make money because of their association with the Carrollton Exempted Village School District entered not guilty pleas to theft in office and other charges on Thursday. Former superintendent David Quattrochi, board member Michael Pozderac, suspended...
CARROLLTON, OH

