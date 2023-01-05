Read full article on original website
This conservative Christian couple in South Carolina have become outspoken advocates for abortion rights
Jill Hartle might seem an unlikely advocate for abortion rights, but after a devastating pregnancy loss, she's raising her voice.
Appeals court rules against transgender Florida man in bathroom case
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district's policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional.
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'
NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban...
South Carolina supreme court rules six-week abortion ban unconstitutional
Decision means state’s ban with exceptions for rape and incest will be immediately and permanently struck down
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Donald Trump reportedly also made a series of well-timed calls to other GOP members who opposed Kevin McCarthy's speaker bid.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Oregon Supreme Court rules unanimous jury requirement applies to older cases
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Friday that the requirement of unanimous jury verdicts in serious criminal cases applies to older cases, as well as those still on appeal, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced. "In doing so, the court acknowledged that Oregon law had not been clear...
Proud Boys tried to get a sedition case tossed because too many of their potential defense witnesses would plead the Fifth. A judge said no.
Jury selection in the DC seditious-conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders wrapped Friday. Also Friday, the trial judge rejected the defendants' last-ditch efforts to get the case tossed. US District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said he found no government conduct that warranted dismissal. Slide 1 of 12: A primetime...
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Supreme Court asked to step in on New York concealed carry firearm law
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to allow a new state law that places restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm to stay in effect while legal challenges play out.
Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed
Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions.
SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down
"There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators," U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
First Openly Transgender Woman Executed In U.S. For 2003 Murder And Rape In Missouri
Amber McLaughlin, who began transitioning three years ago in prison, was executed after the Missouri governor denied clemency on a conviction for a 2003 rape and murder. The first known execution of an openly transgender woman in the U.S. was carried out in Missouri on Tuesday when Amber McLaughlin was put to death by lethal injection.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down anti-abortion law
The Supreme Court of South Carolina has struck down the state’s anti-abortion law banning the procedure at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, declaring the law an “unreasonable” and unconsitutional restriction of a woman’s right to privacy.The court’s majority decision comes two years after the adoption of the so-called Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which prohibits abortion at detection of early signs of what can be considered fetal cardiac activity, which generally begins at about six weeks of pregnancy – before many people know they are pregnant.Restrictions on abortion care “must be reasonable and it must be meaningful...
Multiple state elected officials respond to state Supreme Court abortion ban decision
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Thursday ruled to strike down the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, citing privacy concerns. The 3-2 vote returns the state to the previous 22-week ban.
US Supreme Court may take case involving Fort Mill Heritage Tower
The filing, made in November, is one of three filed by MorningStar Fellowship surrounding the tower, which has been unoccupied and unfinished for over 30 years.
Federal judge rules that Texas law requires parental permission for birth control
Texas teens will now need their parents’ permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics, following a court ruling late last month. These clinics, funded through a program called Title X, provide free, confidential contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status; before this ruling, Title X was one of the only […] The post Federal judge rules that Texas law requires parental permission for birth control appeared first on Daily Montanan.
North Carolina state Supreme Court assigns new judge to school spending case
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Supreme Court this week assigned a new judge to take over the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit. Chief Justice Paul Newby issued an order to replace Judge Michael Robinson with Cumberland County Superior Court Judge James Ammons, Jr. The move followed a...
