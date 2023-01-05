The Supreme Court of South Carolina has struck down the state’s anti-abortion law banning the procedure at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, declaring the law an “unreasonable” and unconsitutional restriction of a woman’s right to privacy.The court’s majority decision comes two years after the adoption of the so-called Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which prohibits abortion at detection of early signs of what can be considered fetal cardiac activity, which generally begins at about six weeks of pregnancy – before many people know they are pregnant.Restrictions on abortion care “must be reasonable and it must be meaningful...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO