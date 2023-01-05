ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire 'bump stocks'

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic weapons after an initial trigger pull — was struck down Friday by a federal appeals court in New Orleans. The ban...
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down anti-abortion law

The Supreme Court of South Carolina has struck down the state’s anti-abortion law banning the procedure at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, declaring the law an “unreasonable” and unconsitutional restriction of a woman’s right to privacy.The court’s majority decision comes two years after the adoption of the so-called Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, which prohibits abortion at detection of early signs of what can be considered fetal cardiac activity, which generally begins at about six weeks of pregnancy – before many people know they are pregnant.Restrictions on abortion care “must be reasonable and it must be meaningful...
Federal judge rules that Texas law requires parental permission for birth control

Texas teens will now need their parents’ permission to get birth control at federally funded clinics, following a court ruling late last month. These clinics, funded through a program called Title X, provide free, confidential contraception to anyone regardless of age, income or immigration status; before this ruling, Title X was one of the only […] The post Federal judge rules that Texas law requires parental permission for birth control appeared first on Daily Montanan.
