Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
St. Teresa football coach retires after leading team to state championship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — St. Teresa High School announced that Head Football Coach, Mark Ramsey will be retiring at the end of the school year. Ramsey has held the head football job and has taught Physical Education at the school since 2016. “Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run...
WAND TV
Millikin takes down rival Illinois Wesleyan, extends winning streak to nine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is on a roll. Tonight, the Big Blue defeated Illinois Wesleyan 66-57 for their ninth straight win. Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen. She scored the team's first 17 points and ended with a game-high 34 points. Knudsen also tallied nine rebounds, six assists, seven steals and three blocks.
WAND TV
Illini impress in win over Nebraska
LINCOLN, NE (WAND) -- The Illini were looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since late November. Illinois on the road taking on Nebraska and the Illini brought their "A" game. Illinois led by 11 at the break and would cruise to a 76-50 win over the Cornhuskers. The...
WAND TV
Springfield coach inducted into Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
LOMBARD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Southeast coach, Barbara Montgomery has been inducted into the Illinois Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Montgomery has coached at Springfield Southeast for 29 years. According to her bio on ITCCA's website, Montgomery has coached teams to a total of 10...
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
WAND TV
Girls Rock! C-U searching for more volunteers
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) Girls Rock! C-U is an organization that helps girls, transgender, and gender non-conforming youth in Champaign by the power of music. Girls Rock! started in Champaign nearly seven years ago. The need for volunteers has grown with the organization. “We have tons of help that we need...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
WAND TV
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
WAND TV
Community Foundation announces $150,000 donor advised grant to support Decatur Public Schools Prep Academy
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor advised grant from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur Public Schools District #61 to support their Prep Academy. The grant funding will be distributed over two years, $75,000 now and $75,000 in January...
WAND TV
Electrical appliance causes house fire in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A house fire in Champaign was started by an electrical appliance, firefighters said. The Champaign Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 1300 block of Williamsburg Dr., Tuesday, January 10, at 10:17 a.m. Crews reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bedroom...
WAND TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen in Decatur pleads guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who was arrested and accused of attempted murder in connection with a Decatur shooting has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a weapon. Court records indicted that on Jan. 6, Jerome Cole, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. A class 1 felony.
WAND TV
Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team welcomes new commander
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — Col. Seth Hible, of Winfield, Illinois accepted a new responsibility over the weekend. On Sunday, Col. Hible assumed command of the Illinois National Guard’s 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) from Col. Michael Eastridge at the Illinois National Guard Readiness Center in Urbana. “Colonel...
WAND TV
New health center to serve Douglas county students, families
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WAND) — A new health resource will soon be opening in Douglas County. DoCo Health Center will be a student-focused medical clinic that will offer physical and mental health services to all Douglas County student and their immediate household members. The clinic, which will operate out of...
WAND TV
Innovafeed will bring jobs to Decatur
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – French based Innovafeed has broken ground in Decatur for a plant which will be home to its U.S. flagship operations. Innovafeed will be producing insect protein at the facility. The company told WAND News in 2022 it is investing $250 million. The facility, which will...
WAND TV
Champaign PD working to recruit more diverse officers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Champaign has unanimously voted on hiring recruitment agency All-Star Talent to help bring in more diverse police officers. In 2022 the Champaign Police Department hired 22 police officers. Due to officers retiring or resigning, there are now 17 vacant spots. City of Champaign Communications Manager Jeff Hamilton said that a higher number of officers is beneficial to the overall community.
WAND TV
More than 300 calls answered by 988 crisis counselors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Since 988 launched in July, Memorial Behavioral Health said it has answered 366 calls from residents, with around half of callers reporting they live in Sangamon County. The 988 mental health crisis lifeline was launched in July. During the past 6 months, Memorial Behavioral Health said...
WAND TV
Man arrested on weapons and drug charges in Springfield
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the 300 block of East Cedar St., in Springfield. According to Police on January 6, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Detectives obtained a warrant for a 34-year-old man, as part of an on-going investigation of a burglary in the 2600 block of East Cornell, which was reported on December 14, 2022.
WAND TV
Police release body cam footage from fatal EMS incident
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)-In an effort to create public transparency, Springfield Police have released the body camera footage from the evening Earl L. Moore died. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared Tuesday morning that Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers on December 18.
WAND TV
Two EMS workers arrested for death of patient
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News has learned that two EMS workers were arrested and charged with the murder of a patient. The Sangamon County State's Attorney shared that Earl L. Moore, 35, died while he was in the care of two Lifestar EMS workers. Peter Cadigan and Peggy...
Comments / 0