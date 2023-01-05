Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap
Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
BREAKING: Boston Celtics Trade Big Man To San Antonio Spurs
The Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs made the first trade of the 2022-23 season with the Celtics sending big man Noah Vonleh and cash to the Spurs
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Should Lakers fans believe Dennis Schroder’s comments on Anthony Davis?
Dennis Schroder just had the best game of his Los Angeles Lakers career on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. Schroder led the team with 32 points in 40 minutes to shock Miami while LeBron James sat out with a non-covid illness. It has not always been great with Schroder...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win
Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player
According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Charles Barkley Curses On TV, Gets Reprimanded By Ernie Johnson
Charles Barkley said "assholes" on-air and Ernie Johnson admonished him for it.
Warriors Rumors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by the San Francisco Chronicle’s C.J. Holmes to discuss the state of the Golden State Warriors, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman and more.
NBC Sports
Jayson Tatum has interesting reaction to latest Kemba Walker news
Kemba Walker could soon be an NBA free agent. If that happens, would a return to the Boston Celtics be possible?. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported Friday that the Dallas Mavericks are waiving Walker before his salary becomes guaranteed on Sunday. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum responded to MacMahon's tweet with...
Where Steph Curry Ranks in Western Conference All-Star Voting
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry trails only LeBron James in the West
BREAKING: Huge Update About Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is not in the starting lineup on Saturday night.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Lakers News: Four Los Angeles Players Lead All-Star Fan Voting
Some usual and unusual suspects.
Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA
On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.
Lakers: LA Exploring Free Agents For 10-Day Contract, Worked Out Veteran Guard Today
Will LA take advantage of its open roster spot?
Comments / 0