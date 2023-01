The Davenport House Museum has rescheduled its annual Harvest Lecture, Bound to the Fire: How Enslaved Chefs Helped Invent American Cuisine to 6:30 p.m. January 24, 2023 at the Second African Baptist Church, located at 123 Houston St. in Savannah. Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz will draw upon archaeological evidence, cookbooks, plantation records, and folklore to present a nuanced discussion of the lives of enslaved plantation cooks from colonial era through emancipation and beyond and how it has shaped American cuisine today.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO