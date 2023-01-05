Suspect in Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder released from jail on $1 million bond

HOUSTON — Records show the man accused in the murder of Migos rapper, Takeoff, is out of jail on a $1 million bond, Channel 2′s ABC affiliate station KTRK in Houston reported.

KTRK reports said the records show that Patrick Clark made bond on Wednesday after Clark’s defense team said he would not be able to come up with the money to be released.

KTRK reported that detectives said Clark had a gun in one hand and a bottle in the other hand when he was caught on camera firing his weapon.

KTRK said the shots fired by Clark allegedly hit the rapper, which caused his death.

The Atlanta rap group member, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed on Nov. 1 in downtown Houston. According to a report from the Houston County Coroner’s office, Takeoff was shot in the head and torso during a fight before he died outside the business.

According to KTRK, police said Ball was amongst a crowd of people near an argument over a dice game just before the shooting happened. Police said that there was no evidence that Takeoff had anything to do with the fight that led to the shooting and that he was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Clark is supposed to appear in court again in March, according to KTRK.

The members of Migos all grew up in the same household in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and went on to become rap superstars.

