John W. King died Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born June 15th, 1937, in Paris, Texas, the fourth of five children of Vaudie King and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King, his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Desha, an infant brother, Bobbie King, and by his parents and stepfather, Bill D. King.

MURRAY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO