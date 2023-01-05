ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Murray Ledger & Times

Lakers face Tilghman to repeat as Sectional 1 champs

DIXON — What will be one of the biggest boys basketball showdowns between Region 1 teams so far this season will be played Saturday afternoon well outside of the Purchase Area. Webster County High School will be the site as Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman meet to determine who...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway advances to 2A sectional title game

DIXON — Calloway County has advanced to the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Boys Basketball Tournament with a 75-54 win over Union County tonight at Webster County High School. The Lakers led at the end of each quarter but ran into some difficulties in the...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Steen: Monday storm response was success

MURRAY – Although the response to Monday’s severe weather wasn’t perfect, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said he was mostly pleased, with the new storm shelter being deployed and all but one tornado siren being sounded during the riskiest period of the night.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 6, 2023

John W. King died Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born June 15th, 1937, in Paris, Texas, the fourth of five children of Vaudie King and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King, his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Desha, an infant brother, Bobbie King, and by his parents and stepfather, Bill D. King.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Jones sentenced to 7 years for 2nd-degree manslaughter

MURRAY – Benjamin Shane Jones was sentenced to seven years in prison Thursday on a charge of second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting 53-year-old Luis A. Mancilla in December 2020. Jones, 42, of Murray, recently entered an Alford plea for the manslaughter charge and was sentenced by Calloway Circuit Judge...
MURRAY, KY

