25newsnow.com
College Hoops Saturday - Illini fall get big win over No. 14 Wisconsin, Bradley routs Valparaiso
(25 News Now) - Illinois basketball got the monkey off their back in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Illini picked up their first Big Ten win of the season with a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. The Illini were led by a big day from Terrance Shannon who put in a team-high 24 points. Coleman Hawkins was also mighty impressive, hitting six threes en route to 20 points. They’ll try to make it back-to-back Big Ten wins on Tuesday night as they visit Nebraska for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face Tilghman to repeat as Sectional 1 champs
DIXON — What will be one of the biggest boys basketball showdowns between Region 1 teams so far this season will be played Saturday afternoon well outside of the Purchase Area. Webster County High School will be the site as Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman meet to determine who...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway advances to 2A sectional title game
DIXON — Calloway County has advanced to the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Championships Sectional 1 Boys Basketball Tournament with a 75-54 win over Union County tonight at Webster County High School. The Lakers led at the end of each quarter but ran into some difficulties in the...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State indoor track and field schedule set for ‘23 season
MURRAY — Murray State track and field announced their 2023 indoor schedule, including six meets leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Feb. 26-27. The Racers will kick off the 2023 season at the Commodore Indoor hosted by Vanderbilt, Jan. 13-14. “There is no better feeling coming back from winter break knowing that competitions are right around the corner,” said Head Coach Adam Kiesler.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - January 6, 2023
(25 News Now) - Friday night brought us another jam-packed night of high school hoops around Central Illinois. In the Big 12 Conference, Peoria High went on the road to The Kitchen and knocked off Peoria Notre Dame 59-53 for a big crosstown rivalry win. Elsewhere in the Big 12, Peoria Manual stormed past Normal West 73-45 while Bloomington fell to Urbana 79-70. In a Big 12/Mid-Illini crossover matchup, Peoria Richwoods beat Limestone 66-50. In small schools action, Eureka picked up a big Heart of Illinois Conference win over El Paso-Gridley 45-41. Meanwhile, Lexington continued their great start to the season with a 54-48 victory against Midland. In the Illini Prairie, Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in Bloomington to recruit Central Catholic sharpshooter Cole Certa as he and the Saints took on Pontiac. Certa scored 27 for BCC but Pontiac got the win 73-65 over the Saints. In the Central State 8, Normal U-High beat Springfield Lanphier 47-43 in overtime.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 6, 2023
John W. King died Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at his home in Murray, Kentucky. He was born June 15th, 1937, in Paris, Texas, the fourth of five children of Vaudie King and Ruby King. He was the last surviving member of the family, having been preceded in death by his identical twin, Jack W. King, his sisters, Margaret North and Bettie Desha, an infant brother, Bobbie King, and by his parents and stepfather, Bill D. King.
wcbu.org
Peoria performers mourn the losses of beloved KDB Group venues
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the KDB Group, a development company owned by investor and businessman Kim Blickenstaff, announced they are “reevaluating the scope” of their operations in Peoria. This includes shutting down the Scottish Rite Theater and the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, effective Jan....
Eighth tornado confirmed, damaged Bellflower farm
This is the eighth tornado confirmed in Central Illinois from Tuesday's tornado outbreak.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
Murray Ledger & Times
Steen: Monday storm response was success
MURRAY – Although the response to Monday’s severe weather wasn’t perfect, Calloway County Emergency Management Director Jeff Steen said he was mostly pleased, with the new storm shelter being deployed and all but one tornado siren being sounded during the riskiest period of the night.
25newsnow.com
Local couples shuffling to find new reception venues following KDB Group cancellations
Peoria Heights (25 News Now) - The apparent fall of the KDB Group is leading to anxious moments for many in central Illinois, including brides and grooms with plans to travel hours to use those Peoria facilities. A Washington native is now re-planning her wedding reception in under six months...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four arrested in Calloway County drug investigation
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four people have been arrested in Calloway County in connection to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking, the Calloway County, Kentucky, Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office on Friday announced the arrests of three Murray, Kentucky, residents charged with methamphetamine trafficking and a Louisville man...
tspr.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
Central Illinois Proud
One injured after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured after he was shot in the hand at approximately 3:19 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers initially responded to the area near Arcadia and Knoxville after a three-round Shot Spotter alert, but did not locate a victim at the scene.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
KWQC
Deputies: Road reopened after crash in Henry Co.
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Deputies said the road is open after being closed Thursday afternoon. According to deputies, the areas was closed after a crash in the area caused damage. Henry County deputies asked drivers to avoid I-80 westbound in the area of Route 6 and Cleveland Road at...
Central Illinois Proud
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
Central Illinois Proud
String of burglaries hits Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Lexington police are working with Illinois State Police and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department to help solve a string of burglaries occurring since the end of 2022. According to the Lexington Facebook page, seven burglaries across three different businesses have been attempted since mid-November. True...
