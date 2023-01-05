ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

China reopens borders closed under zero-COVID policy

China is reopening its borders, lifting longstanding closures in place since the start of the pandemic under the country’s zero-COVID policy.  Beijing’s travel policies have isolated China’s population from the rest of the world for the last three years, and the newly eased restrictions have ushered in a surge of travel.  Mainland China also opened…
WVNews

Climate activists dig in to defend village from coal mine

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists pledged Sunday to defend a tiny village in western Germany from being bulldozed for the expansion of a nearby coal mine that has become a battlegroundbetween the government and environmental campaigners. Hundreds of people were expected to take part in protest training and a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy