Murray Ledger & Times
Lakers face Tilghman to repeat as Sectional 1 champs
DIXON — What will be one of the biggest boys basketball showdowns between Region 1 teams so far this season will be played Saturday afternoon well outside of the Purchase Area. Webster County High School will be the site as Calloway County and Paducah Tilghman meet to determine who...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High swimmers start strong, host invite Saturday
MURRAY — Two-time defending Region 1 girls and boys swimming champion Murray High has started the 2022-23 season in familiar fashion. Murray High has had three meets ... and won all of them. The Tigers and Lady Tigers attended invitationals in the month of November in Hopkinsville and Evansville, winning both of those, then headed to Paris, Tennessee in December and won a four-way meet hosted by Henry County.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer tennis officially sets ‘23 Schedule
MURRAY — Murray State women’s tennis announced their 2023 schedule on Thursday morning including nine home matches between the Kenlake Tennis Center at Aurora and Bennie Purcell Courts in Murray. The season gets underway on Jan. 27 when the Racers host Southern Indiana and Cumberland (Tenn.) at Kenlake....
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah distillery announces expansion to Grand Rivers
A Paducah distillery is ready to expand to the lakes area in the new year. Silent Brigade Distillery noted on social media this week that they have finalized the purchase of the old city hall building in Grand Rivers. Preparations for the new venue which is "coming soon" include a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing In Christian County
Authorities are asking for the community’s help locating a man reported missing in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Emergency Management says 83-year-old Edward Kennedy was last seen around 2 a.m. in the Overby Lane area of Christian County. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and may be...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer women make first Iowa swing in Valley play
MURRAY — From the moment Murray State athletics was invited to join the Missouri Valley Conference, one matter has been at the forefront of conversations for seemingly every Racer fan — the added travel that would be required. Specifically, it was two locales on The Valley landscape that...
radionwtn.com
Fatal Collision Claims Life Of Murray Teen
Mayfield, Ky.–A 17-year-old Murray teen was killed in a one-car crash Wednesday night in Graves County. On January 4, 2023 at approximately 9:25 PM, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of KY 464 and Deward Road for a single collision. This location is approximately four miles East of Mayfield.
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray teenager dies in Graves County single-vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 17-year-old girl, of Murray, Kentucky, was killed in a single-vehicle car crash on KY 464 and Deward Road in Graves County on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:25 p.m., they were dispatched to the area, about 4 miles east of Mayfield.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Director To Retire
Dresden, Tenn.–Director of Weakley County Schools, Randy Frazier, announced his pending retirement at Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County Schools board meeting. Frazier said he will be retiring at the end of the current school year and said he anticipates a smooth transition to the next director.
wpsdlocal6.com
Opioid abatement meeting returns to Paducah, gearing towards Black community
PADUCAH-- Kentucky's total settlement dollars from companies responsible for fueling the opioid epidemic has risen to over $842 million. But it's still undecided how that money will be used. The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is holding another meeting in Paducah, hoping to gain input from the Black community. The...
wpsdlocal6.com
'It happens': What human trafficking looks like locally
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The state of Kentucky saw a 31.03% jump in human trafficking from 2020 to 2021, according to Kentucky State Police. Our area is not immune to the problem. Thursday, we reported a St. Louis woman, Marlaa Jackson, was charged with bringing a 15-year-old runaway to...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
Tonight we find out more information on a Jefferson County man arrested on two counts of grooming minors for sexual purposes. The Illinois general assembly could have an assault weapon ban passed out of both chambers by next week. Missouri tax on recreational marijuana. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. With...
wpsdlocal6.com
Loving young boxer mix looking for forever home
PADUCAH — The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says 6-month-old Elsa loves everyone she meets, and she's looking for a forever home. According to the shelter, Elsa is up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped upon adoption. They believe she will be a medium to large dog. Elsa's...
kbsi23.com
2 arrested for assault in Caldwell County, KY
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face assault charges after Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance on Wednesday. Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 200 Block of Otter Pond Road at 2:14 a.m. on January 4. After arriving at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray-Calloway County Hospital celebrates its first baby born in 2023
MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital welcomed its first baby born in 2023 on Monday. Announcing the birth in a news release Wednesday, MCCH says Frank Clinard and Madelynn Edmonson of Murray welcomed their son Waylon into the world at 11 p.m. on Jan. 2 at the hospital. Waylon...
kbsi23.com
Benton, KY man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. man faces charges after a traffic stopped turned into a durg arrest on New Year’s Eve. A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle on Radio Road in the Almo community for a traffic violation on Saturday, December 31, 2022 around 10:30 a.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital earns national accreditation for its cancer program
PADUCAH — The Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), granted three-year accreditation to the cancer program at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital. The program earned voluntary CoC accreditation by meeting 34 CoC quality care standards. The hospital has agreed to be evaluated...
KFVS12
Multiple shots fired in Carbondale
A police officer who serves two communities in Dunklin County finds herself on the other side of the law tonight, accused of harassing two local children. The Carbondale Police Department is getting $600K from the federal government to make technology upgrades. Woman charged with murder in death of boyfriend last...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
