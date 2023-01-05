Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China
South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
NBC San Diego
China's Reopening Set to Boost Hong Kong's Property Market as Retail Leads the Recovery: Colliers
The retail market in particular will reap the "best benefit," Hannah Jeong, Colliers' head of valuation and advisory services, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. In the office sector, Grade A office rents will bounce back by 3% this year, said Colliers — thanks to "pent-up demand from Chinese and overseas companies."
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares were mixed as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's...
NBC San Diego
Biden Administration Extends Covid Public Health Emergency as Highly Infectious Omicron XBB.1.5 Spreads
The Biden administration has extended the Covid-19 public health emergency as a highly transmissible omicron subvariant stokes concern that the nation may face another wave of hospitalizations from the disease this winter. The U.S. has renewed the Covid public health emergency every 90 days since January 2020. The White House...
NBC San Diego
Flights Resume in US After FAA Computer Outage Grounds Planes Nationwide
Flights across the United States were brought to a standstill Wednesday morning after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The outage of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions System grounded departures around the country, delaying hundreds of flights, with scores more expected to be impacted throughout the day.
India and United States to increase dialogue on food, agricultural trade in 2023
NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India and the United States will increase dialogue on food and agricultural trade issues in 2023, both governments said in a joint statement on Thursday after a trade policy forum meeting in Washington D.C.
NBC San Diego
GOP-Led House Creates a New Committee to Tackle Threats From China, McCarthy's First Big Bipartisan Win
Both Republicans and Democrats in the House voted overwhelmingly to establish a new select committee to address the multifaceted threats posed by China. Newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy promised the panel would be serious and would be truly bipartisan, saying it was "not for somebody to go in and be viral to make some point."
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister...
The Tories’ anti-strike bill will only lead to even greater industrial upheaval | Martin Kettle
This proposed legislation will do nothing to end the current disputes. Instead, its vagueness will give ministers dangerous new powers, says Guardian columnist Martin Kettle
NBC San Diego
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
NBC San Diego
Global Spending on Mobile Games Falls 5% as High Inflation Causes Market to Cool
Consumer spending across app stores totaled $167 billion in 2022, slipping 2% from the previous year, Data.ai said in its annual "State of Mobile" report Wednesday. Faced with economic headwinds such as higher prices and borrowing costs, people are cutting back on discretionary purchases. Gaming especially has come under pressure.
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
NBC San Diego
Alphabet to Cut Staff of Health Sciences Unit Verily by 15%
Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...
NBC San Diego
Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
Comments / 0