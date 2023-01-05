ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

South Korea Shares Eye-Opening Covid Statistics to Defend Its New Rules for Travelers From China

South Korea on Tuesday hit back at claims that its Covid rules for Chinese travelers are "discriminatory," saying more than half of its imported cases are coming from China. In a response to CNBC, Seung-ho Choi, a deputy director at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said that up to 80% of "imported confirmed cases" in South Korea are coming from China.
NBC San Diego

Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Mixed as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares were mixed as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's...
NBC San Diego

Flights Resume in US After FAA Computer Outage Grounds Planes Nationwide

Flights across the United States were brought to a standstill Wednesday morning after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration. The outage of the FAA's Notice to Air Missions System grounded departures around the country, delaying hundreds of flights, with scores more expected to be impacted throughout the day.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't

LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC San Diego

Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
NBC San Diego

Global Spending on Mobile Games Falls 5% as High Inflation Causes Market to Cool

Consumer spending across app stores totaled $167 billion in 2022, slipping 2% from the previous year, Data.ai said in its annual "State of Mobile" report Wednesday. Faced with economic headwinds such as higher prices and borrowing costs, people are cutting back on discretionary purchases. Gaming especially has come under pressure.
NBC San Diego

Alphabet to Cut Staff of Health Sciences Unit Verily by 15%

Alphabet's health sciences unit is cutting 15% of its workforce, the unit's president said in an email to employees. The cuts come amid a restructuring that will attempt to seek financial independence from parent company Alphabet. It also comes as Alphabet looks for ways to cut costs amid recision concerns...
NBC San Diego

Kelly Evans: Here Comes the Headfake

Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!

