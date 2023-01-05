Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' adaptation is brave, even if not entirely successful
This is FRESH AIR. The new film "White Noise," now streaming on Netflix, is the latest from Noah Baumbach, whose last movie, "Marriage Story," was nominated for six Academy Awards. Based on a novel by Don DeLillo, it stars Adam Driver as a professor whose family and friends face all manner of disasters, both personal and public. Our critic-at-large, John Powers, enjoyed the movie and says he admires Baumbach's attempt to do something new.
NPR
Harry Melling on playing Edgar Allan Poe in the new movie 'The Pale Blue Eye'
In the film, "The Pale Blue Eye," a detective investigates a series of murders linked to his own past alongside a young Edgar Allan Poe. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Harry Melling, who plays Poe. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. "The Pale Blue Eye" opens with the death of a West Point...
NPR
Who says opera needs a grand stage? This festival is all about intimate productions
Until a few years ago, Irish composer Emma O'Halloran had never even considered writing an opera, "because it seemed so grand, and fancy," she says. "And I didn't really feel like I would be a person who would be able to do something like that." But she took a stab,...
Comments / 0