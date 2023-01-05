Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Get Standout Returns
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
3 Audio Video Stocks to Keep an Eye On in a Troubled Industry
SONY - Free Report) , GoPro (. LVO - Free Report) are likely to benefit from investments in cutting-edge technology solutions that create better communications experience. The Zacks Audio Video Production industry comprises television, speaker, video player and camcorder manufacturers. It includes companies that offer gaming consoles, drones and high-end cameras for individuals and industrial markets. These firms provide state-of-the-art audio, imaging and voice technologies that enhance entertainment and communication experiences. Some industry participants develop audio and imaging products, including digital cinema servers and products for the film production and entertainment industries. Apart from providing a host of services for theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, these companies work with film studios, content creators, broadcasters and video game designers. Some prominent players are present in the music and image-based software markets worldwide.
Zacks.com
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now
NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com
4 Cosmetics Stocks Worth Watching on Robust Industry Trends
EL - Free Report) , Coty Inc. (. The Zacks Cosmetics industry includes companies providing beauty and personal care products. Players in the industry manufacture, distribute, sell and market skincare, fragrance, makeup and hair care products. Many firms in the space market via sales representatives, whereas some sell products through retailers, independent and chain drug stores and pharmacies, upscale perfumeries, department stores and beauty salons. The companies also operate through retailer websites, third-party distributors and in-flight and duty-free shops. Some of the products offered by the industry participants include moisturizers, serums, toners and cleansers under skincare; perfume sprays, candles and soaps under fragrance; lipsticks, mascaras, powders, eye shadows, foundation and nail polishes under makeup; and shampoos, conditioner and hair color products under hair care.
Zacks.com
Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now
EPD - Free Report) is a leading midstream energy player with lower exposure to volume and price risks. For 2022 and 2023, the partnership is likely to see earnings growth of 17.6% and 1.3%, respectively. Factors Working in Favor. Enterprise Products, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Stock Options
RRR - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
5 Top Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
The U.S. labor market continues to exhibit strength despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy in nearly four decades and amid mass layoffs at tech bigwigs such as Amazon and Salesforce, to name a few. The ADP National Employment report showed that private employers in the United States...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 5th
NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market and alsoa key playerin hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, hormone replacement therapy and obesity, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yea rearnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
State Street Corporation (STT) Soars 8.2%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
STT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.2% higher at $80.45. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks. Following the termination of its deal...
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock?
VET - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL): Can Its 21.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
DDL - Free Report) shares rallied 21.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.47. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9% gain over the past four weeks. Dingdong’s...
Zacks.com
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
Zacks.com
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Jabil, Inc. (JBL) is a Trending Stock
JBL - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned -0.2%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Will Growth Efforts Aid Church & Dwight (CHD) Amid Inflation?
CHD - Free Report) has been benefiting from a strong brand portfolio, a solid online show, pricing actions and strategic buyouts. This led to third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales of $1,317.3 million inched up 0.4% year over year. The company’s U.S. portfolio saw consumption growth in 11 of 17 categories.
Zacks.com
Why Fortinet (FTNT) May be a Good Bet Amid Market Uncertainties
FTNT - Free Report) is one stock investors should consider adding to their portfolio to shrug off the current highly volatile market environment and benefit from its upside potential. Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility since the beginning of 2022 due to multiple factors, including the pandemic, rising inflationary...
Zacks.com
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Expansion Moves Aid, High Costs Persist
PLAY - Free Report) is likely to benefit from expansion efforts, sales building efforts, digitalization and robust amusement and other revenues growth. However, high costs remain a concern. Let’s delve deeper. Growth Drivers. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to expand its presence in new as well as...
Zacks.com
3M (MMM) to Cease Manufacture of Harmful PFAS by 2025-End
MMM - Free Report) has announced that it will cease manufacturing harmful chemical, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) and discontinue its use in products by the end of 2025. The move comes amid regulatory pressure to restrict the use of PFAS and customers increasingly looking for alternatives to the harmful...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Casey's (CASY) Stock Seems a Lucrative Pick
CASY - Free Report) appears robust, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. CASY’s price and product optimization strategies, increased penetration of private brands and digital capabilities are commendable. The company’s focus on technology advancements, merchandise ordering efficiency, inventory management along with data analytics position it well for future growth.
Zacks.com
CIXX vs. STEP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
CIXX - Free Report) and StepStone Group Inc. (. STEP - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Comments / 0