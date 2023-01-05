ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Burnham
3d ago

I think this gets at the heart of how people talk about modern American politics. Democrats are expected to be mature and detailed. Republicans are treated like lying, hate-filled children with no self-control. And then they're equivocated.

Barry Mims
2d ago

Why would the democrats support any republican moderates or otherwise? There’s no such thing as a moderate Republican. The republicans remaining in congress have all supported trump or at least didn’t vote for impeachment of trump so I my opinion none of the republicans deserve to be in office.

