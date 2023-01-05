NBA Fans Stunned As Lakers Win Without LeBron James: "Effort Can Take You A Long Way!"

The LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat battled in a hard-fought hardwood classic that went down to the wire.

The Los Angeles Lakers were dealt a massive blow prior to the game with the news of LeBron James sitting out of their game against the Miami Heat due to an illness. Regardless, the Lakers put on one hell of a fight in this matchup in a battle that went down to the wire.

The Lakers pulled off a hard-fought 109-112 win courtesy of Dennis Schroder's 32-point performance, including clutch free throws and buckets in the fourth quarter. Russell Westbrook had a great performance as well, scoring a clutch layup to help the Lakers close the win out.

Fans were stunned to see the Lakers look good without LeBron James or Anthony Davis unavailable, praising Schroder for shrugging off an ankle injury and keeping the team alive.

Darvin Ham coached the team really well tonight, drawing up intelligent plays as well as having a solid defensive scheme that held players like Tyler Herro to abysmal 4-14 shooting. This was a crucial win because the Minnesota Timberwolves won and now they're 11th, ahead of the OKC Thunder.

Can The Los Angeles Lakers Make The Play-In Tournament?

The Lakers have many pieces that have been performing well as compared to their standard level of play. However, there are also massive negatives on the roster that have been hurting the Lakers. The reluctance of the front office to make trades has evidently been costing them.

Picking up a third consecutive win will be a massive morale boost to the Lakers as LeBron got to rest for one game before hopefully returning against the Atlanta Hawks and continuing this Lakers win streak.

