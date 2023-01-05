Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
WIBW
KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr. declares for NFL Draft
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Jayhawk to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft is Defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. Phelps announced on his Twitter Thursday afternoon that he’s thankful for his time spent in Lawrence. The redshirt junior recorded 57 total tackles, seven sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss...
Report: Cardinals Preparing for Potential Coaching Search
The Arizona Cardinals have done their homework on a few coaching candidates according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Entering the final week of the season, the noise surrounding Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury only continues to grow in terms of his job status. When discussing his...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Biggest takeaways from Titans' Week 18 loss to Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 campaign officially came to an end on Saturday night after a 20-16 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Despite the deck being heavily stacked against them, the Titans still managed to put up a tremendous fight. In fact, they should’ve won the game and sent Jacksonville packing instead.
Cardinals add 4 to active roster for game vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals made four roster moves Saturday to get ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon. They signed two players from the practice squad to the active roster and then used standard elevations on two players as well. They signed running back Ty’Son Williams and defensive...
Comments / 0