EU Recommends That Travelers From China Be Required to Take a Covid Test Before Entering Europe

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The West's Oil War Against Russia Is Starting to Take Its Toll — Sparking Calls for Tougher Measures
Russia's revenue from fossil fuel exports collapsed in December, according to a new report, significantly hampering President Vladimir Putin's ability to finance the war in Ukraine. "The EU's oil ban and the oil price cap have finally kicked in and the impact is as significant as expected," said Lauri Myllyvirta,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Currency Experts Are Turning Bullish on the Euro as Europe Looks to Hold Off a Recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Ally of ex-Pakistan PM wins confidence vote in blow to gov't
LAHORE, Pakistan — (AP) — A political ally of Pakistan's former prime minister won a vote of confidence early Thursday in the Punjab Assembly, a major blow to the federal government, officials said. Pervez Elahi secured 186 votes in the 371-seat Punjab Assembly to remain the chief minister...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Administration Extends Covid Public Health Emergency as Highly Infectious Omicron XBB.1.5 Spreads
The Biden administration has extended the Covid-19 public health emergency as a highly transmissible omicron subvariant stokes concern that the nation may face another wave of hospitalizations from the disease this winter. The U.S. has renewed the Covid public health emergency every 90 days since January 2020. The White House...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barclays Cuts Apple Price Target on Concerns Over Demand Weakness, Slowing Services Growth
Barclays analysts said they are lowering their estimates for Apple to account for production problems and weakening demand. The analysts lowered their price target on the stock to $133 per share from $144, noting they are concerned that Apple Services estimates are "at risk." "What started out as production driven...
This company will make employees pay a hefty fine if they bother colleagues on vacation
Dream11, which runs a fantasy gaming platform, will fine its employees 100,000 rupees ($1,200) if they contact colleagues with "work-related calls or messages" on their time off.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce
Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crypto Exchange Binance Plans 15%-30% Hiring Spree in 2023 Even as Rivals Slash Jobs
Binance is planning a hiring spree in 2023, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday, taking somewhat of a contrarian view as crypto firms lay off huge swathes of staff. Rival exchanges have been forced to cut large parts of their workforce after nearly $1.4 trillion was wiped off the crypto market in 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Nominate a Company for CNBC's 2023 Disruptor 50 List
CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Disruptor 50 list — our annual look at the most innovative venture-backed companies using breakthrough technology to meet increasing economic and consumer challenges. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 17 at 11:59 pm EST. All independent, privately-owned companies founded after...
Comments / 0