3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
MyWabashValley.com
NFL: Bills-Bengals won’t resume; playoff scenarios revealed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
MyWabashValley.com
Patrick Mahomes Among Chiefs, Raiders With Damar Hamlin Tributes
The NFL is honoring the Bills safety throughout the weekend. In the NFL’s first round of games since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night, players all around the league are honoring the Bills safety. The Chiefs and Raiders will play in the first game this...
MyWabashValley.com
Harrison Jr. Reportedly Responds to Bizarre Transfer Rumor
The Buckeyes receiver does not appear to be going anywhere. The transfer portal has created a new world in college football, where players change teams on a whim even if it doesn’t seem like they would in the first place. So, when an internet rumor floats around that Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is transferring to USC, it doesn’t take much for people to believe it.
MyWabashValley.com
NFL playoffs: Packed Week 18 slate will decide playoff field
The NFL’s Week 18 slate of games is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys high-stakes football, as long as they also enjoy elements of scoreboard-watching and slightly convoluted playoff tiebreakers. It’s been an eventful week for players and fans, who watched in horror Monday night as Buffalo Bills safety...
MyWabashValley.com
Tigers, Phillies Agree to Five-Player Trade, per Report
The reigning NL champions are reportedly adding an All-Star closer and the son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens to their roster. View the original article to see embedded media. The Phillies are reportedly making another move to add depth to their roster after agreeing to acquire Tigers All-Star...
MyWabashValley.com
Michigan AD Confirms Receiving NCAA Allegations
Reports of an investigation into the football program come as rumors fly about the future of Jim Harbaugh. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has confirmed that he and the school received “draft allegations” from the NCAA regarding the school’s football program on Thursday. “Yesterday, we received draft...
MyWabashValley.com
Rodgers Asked About Possibly Playing His Last Home Game Ever
The Packers quarterback didn’t commit to playing next year. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will be playing for their playoff lives on Sunday against the Lions in their regular season finale, but more may be on the line in the grand scheme of things. Green Bay will be playing its last home game this season—win or lose Sunday—and on Wednesday, Rodgers was asked whether he has thought about the fact that it might have been his last time playing at Lambeau Field.
Sunday 7: Patriots’ emotion both a certainty and unknown in Buffalo
The Patriots have a big game Sunday afternoon in Buffalo with playoff hopes on the line. But before New England can worry about beating the Bills, Bill Belichick’s team will have to deal with the unique emotion of the Buffalo environment.
Arizona Cardinals ‘preparing’ for coaching search, evaluating candidates
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be on the sideline with the team for their season finale in Week
MyWabashValley.com
Derwin James Jr. Says He’s ’Not a Dirty Player’ After Ejection
The star safety offered his first comments since getting ejected against the Colts for a helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Ashton Dulin. View the original article to see embedded media. Chargers star Derwin James Jr. offered his first public comments on Thursday since delivering a devastating helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in...
MyWabashValley.com
Inside Brock Bowers’s Meteoric Rise to Tight End Force of Nature
LOS ANGELES — The Nike Sparq camps are annual collections of the most prized high school football recruits in a specific region of the country. They are a who’s who of four-and five-star talent, the fastest, biggest and most athletic players from around the country all showcasing their skills in what many describe as the prep version of the NFL combine.
