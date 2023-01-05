City officials urge Power 5 conferences invite Fresno State. Social media responded with sarcasm

Fresno State wants in the Power 5.

Many Bulldogs fans have long clamored for Fresno State to be part of college football’s top five conferences, too.

Now, the City of Fresno is taking official action to try to make that dream happen.

Kind of.

As part of an upcoming City of Fresno council meeting, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer and Tyler Maxwell plan to introduce a resolution to “urge” the Pac-12 or Big 12 to invite Fresno State into one of the conferences.

“Mayor Jerry Dyer and the Fresno City Council do hereby ... urge the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences – in recognition of Fresno State’s overall excellence, contributions to intercollegiate athletics and higher education, and future potential – to open serious discussions with the university to join one of their conferences,” reads a passage from an agenda supplement packet prepared for the Fresno City Council meeting Thursday.

But while Fresno State fans can hope such urging can lead to serious consideration and action from either of the Power 5 conferences, the resolution has gotten different responses around the country.

Particularly after longtime sports writer Stewart Mandel, who is the Editor In Chief for college football at The Athletic, tweeted about receiving “this unique press release.”

Stewart Mandel tweet on Fresno State Twitter screen shot/Stewart Mandel

A number of social media users responded with sarcasm.

“Such a good idea,” wrote Twitter user Geoff Johnston. “Fresno State should simply join a P5. It’s baffling that no one thought of that before.”

Added another Twitter user in a reply to Mandel’s tweet of Fresno State: “I’m urging Scarlett Johansson to go out with me.”

Some sports media members from outside of Fresno chimed in, too.

“I’m urging the lottery to give me a winning jackpot ticket,” Aaron Oster, whose Twitter bio states he’s in media relations with betting website Circa Sports, wrote while quote tweeting Mandel.

Those locally, though, especially longtime Fresno State faithful, will continue to hope any type of action will help Fresno State receive admission to a Power 5 conference.

Joining a Power 5, after all, would mean tougher competition, but also considerably more money through television contracts for the Bulldogs football team and the entire athletic department.

Fresno State fans will also point out the recent fact that Fresno State was the only school in California to win a bowl game this season.

Plus, the Bulldogs made major college football history this season by becoming the first and only team to start a season 1-4 but still finish with 10 wins.

“It’s time CSUF was invited to join Power 5,” wrote Fresno City councilmember Tyler Maxwell.