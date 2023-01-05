Read full article on original website
Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back
Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
FA Cup round dates 2022-23: Match schedule on road to Wembley in England's top cup competition
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup over and the Premier League back in action, the FA Cup also resumes with six rounds of matches during the first half of 2023. Top-flight teams have been awaiting their first steps on the road to Wembley when they joined the competition in the third round on the first weekend of January.
Erik ten Hag blasts Manchester United transfer business since Sir Alex Ferguson
The United boss has been brutally honest about what he sees as a succession of average signings before his arrival at Old Trafford
FA Cup highlights: Reading 2-0 Watford
Goals from Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long are enough to beat a below-par Watford side and earn Reading a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Liverpool vs. Wolves score, result, highlights as thrilling draw sets up FA Cup replay
Liverpool must get through a replay if they are to keep their FA Cup defence on track after being held by to a 2-2 draw by Wolves in a frantic game at Anfield. The Reds were once again the masters of their own downfall early in a game as goalkeeper Alisson gifted Goncalo Guedes the opening goal by picking him out in the Kop-end box.
Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo
Aboubakar has reportedly been removed from Al Nassr's official Saudi Pro League squad list to make space for Ronaldo.
Marcus Rashford equals amazing 11-year Wayne Rooney goals record for Man Utd vs Everton.. and can break it vs Charlton
MARCUS RASHFORD can break Wayne Rooney's record of scoring in eight consecutive home games against Charlton. The forward equalled the Manchester United legend's record of seven with his 97th-minute penalty against Everton on Friday evening. Rashford will now have the chance to break the 11-year record when the Red Devils...
Electric Marcus Rashford ensures Manchester United march past Everton to FA Cup fourth round
Five games, five goals. Marcus Rashford has returned from the World Cup in rare form and if the man whose name was imprinted twice on this scoresheet was Conor Coady, who struck at either end, Everton were eliminated from the FA Cup by Rashford. He played a huge part in all three Manchester United’s goals and, composed as his 97th-minute penalty was as he extended his record of finding the net in every game since he came back from Qatar, his crossing proved more significant than his shooting. Two inviting low crosses that only required a touch: first Antony...
Report: Liverpool 'Send Intermediaries' For £70m Inter Star
Liverpool are in talks with Inter Milan to sign Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, according to reports.
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton prediction, start time, odds: FA Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 7, 2023
Defending champion Liverpool look for something positive when they host Wolverhampton at Anfield on Saturday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win last year's title and were in the running for the English Premier League crown until the final weekend. Now they sit sixth in the Premier League table and come off a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Wolves are 19th in the EPL table and primed for a relegation battle but have done well since bringing in a new manager just before the break. They took a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday and have four points from their past three league matches.
FA Cup winners: Who has won the most trophies and full list of victors in world’s oldest club competition
Arsenal - 14 Manchester United - 12 Newcastle United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers - 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United - 4 Preston North End, Old Etonians, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest - 2 Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Oxford University, Royal Engineers, Derby County, Leeds United, Southampton, Burnley, Cardiff City,...
FA Cup round-up: West Ham scrape past Brentford to reach fourth round and Wrexham triumph in seven-goal thriller
SAID BENRAHMA returned to haunt former club Brentford as West Ham edged past the Bees 1-0 to book a place in the FA Cup fourth round. The win was a much needed one for under-pressure boss David Moyes, with the Scot having named a strong side for the match. Brentford...
Liverpool v Wolves Team News: Van Dijk Injured But Henderson To Return For Jurgen Klopp's Reds
The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup 3rd round clash with Wolves on Saturday.
Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford
The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
Half-time switch proved key for City
Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
'Lampard's tactics appear naive at times, but he's been dealt a bad hand'
Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a...
Journalist rates Arsenal’s chances of signing two Premier League midfielders – with one a more likely option
Journalist Dean Jones has ranked Arsenal’s chances of signing Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister this January transfer window. The 24-year-old impressed on the biggest stage last month when he played a key role in the heart of Argentina’s midfield throughout their journey to lifting the World Cup.
Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Plymouth Argyle
Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton. But Steven Schumacher's side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards' late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The Devon...
FA Cup fourth-round draw: Date, time, ball numbers & how to watch
There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round. This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw. The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.
