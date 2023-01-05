ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Everton at Manchester United: FA Cup Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Five in the back

Everton were done no favours by the draw-makers as their FA Cup campaign in the 2022-23 season looks to be a very short one with a trip to in-form Manchester United. The Toffees appear to be as fractured a squad as exactly a year ago, despite partly revamping an underperforming squad and are in relegation trouble again with just three league wins this term. They were bounced from the League Cup by AFC Bournemouth just before the World Cup break, and can expect a similar fate tonight at Old Trafford.
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Reading 2-0 Watford

Goals from Kelvin Abrefa and Shane Long are enough to beat a below-par Watford side and earn Reading a place in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Sporting News

Liverpool vs. Wolves score, result, highlights as thrilling draw sets up FA Cup replay

Liverpool must get through a replay if they are to keep their FA Cup defence on track after being held by to a 2-2 draw by Wolves in a frantic game at Anfield. The Reds were once again the masters of their own downfall early in a game as goalkeeper Alisson gifted Goncalo Guedes the opening goal by picking him out in the Kop-end box.
The Independent

Electric Marcus Rashford ensures Manchester United march past Everton to FA Cup fourth round

Five games, five goals. Marcus Rashford has returned from the World Cup in rare form and if the man whose name was imprinted twice on this scoresheet was Conor Coady, who struck at either end, Everton were eliminated from the FA Cup by Rashford. He played a huge part in all three Manchester United’s goals and, composed as his 97th-minute penalty was as he extended his record of finding the net in every game since he came back from Qatar, his crossing proved more significant than his shooting. Two inviting low crosses that only required a touch: first Antony...
SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Tenth place Chelsea take on second place Manchester City tonight, and we can only hope the gap evident between the two teams doesn’t manifest too badly on the pitch — especially with City extra motivated to take advantage of league-leaders Arsenal dropping points yesterday. Couple changes for Chelsea...
CBS Sports

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton prediction, start time, odds: FA Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 7, 2023

Defending champion Liverpool look for something positive when they host Wolverhampton at Anfield on Saturday in a 2023 FA Cup third-round match. The Reds beat Chelsea on penalties to win last year's title and were in the running for the English Premier League crown until the final weekend. Now they sit sixth in the Premier League table and come off a shocking 3-1 loss to Brentford on Monday. Wolves are 19th in the EPL table and primed for a relegation battle but have done well since bringing in a new manager just before the break. They took a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday and have four points from their past three league matches.
The US Sun

FA Cup winners: Who has won the most trophies and full list of victors in world’s oldest club competition

Arsenal - 14 Manchester United - 12 Newcastle United, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers - 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield United - 4 Preston North End, Old Etonians, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest - 2 Huddersfield Town, Leicester City, Oxford University, Royal Engineers, Derby County, Leeds United, Southampton, Burnley, Cardiff City,...
SB Nation

Paul Ince Pleased With ‘Comfortable’ FA Cup Win Over Watford

The Royals are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup after an excellent 2-0 victory against Watford at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Kelvin Abrefa scored a brilliant goal on the stroke of half-time to give Reading the lead into the break, while Shane Long secured the win in the 93rd minute to keep our name in the hat.
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC

'Lampard's tactics appear naive at times, but he's been dealt a bad hand'

Frank Lampard's tactics are partly to blame for Everton's results this season, but the club has been on a downward spiral in recent years, according to The Athletic journalist Paddy Boyland. He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I think they have been circling the drain for a...
BBC

Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

Leaders Plymouth missed a chance to go seven points clear at the top of League One after sharing a 0-0 draw with play-off contenders Bolton. But Steven Schumacher's side, who finished with 10 men after captain Joe Edwards' late dismissal, are still five ahead of second-placed Sheffield Wednesday. The Devon...
BBC

FA Cup fourth-round draw: Date, time, ball numbers & how to watch

There have been goals, thrills and shocks in the FA Cup third round. This is everything you need to know about the FA Cup fourth-round draw. The draw will take place before Manchester City host Chelsea in the third round on Sunday, 8 January. It will take place just after 16:05 GMT.

