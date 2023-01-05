A new study by researchers at the University of Minnesota, published in Nature, suggests that science and technology are becoming less “disruptive”. Despite “unprecedented expansion of scientific and technological knowledge”, the rate of innovation in science is slowing down, according to the paper. Associate Professor Russell Funk from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota led the study, alongside PhD student Michael Park and Professor Erin Leahey from the University of Arizona. The evidence for this slowing down the team put forward in the paper is as follows:

