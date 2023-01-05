ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Archaeologists Found the Oldest Weapons Created in the Americas, Expanding the Timeline of Human Invention

Archaeologists have discovered 14 stemmed projectile points at the Cooper’s Field excavation site in Western Idaho from 13,200 to 16,000 years ago. The “razor sharp” points range in size from about half an inch to 2 inches long. They were also 2,3000 years older than ones previously found in the area, making them the oldest ever found in the Americas. A research paper on the findings said the discovery included other stone tools, animal bone fragments, and “substantial amounts of lithic debris” (usually found in areas where stone tools are produced), providing additional details on how early humans in the...
Axios

USDA approves world's first vaccine for honeybees

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted a conditional license for a vaccine that helps protect honeybees from a deadly bacterial disease, U.S. biotech firm Dalan Animal Health announced Wednesday. Why it matters: Dalan has developed the world's first vaccine for honeybees in an effort to stop the spread...
msn.com

How the internet was created by government — not private — innovation

Residents of the United States are raised to hold two seemingly paradoxical beliefs: That the American nation's greatest contribution to humanity is its supposedly free form of government — and that this same free government stifles innovation. Similarly, Americans are taught to believe that so-called rugged individualists (often white men) are the great creators and inventors who change our lives. These ideas are especially ubiquitous online, where conservative commentators have influenced elections by popularizing right-wing political ideas.
technologynetworks.com

Science Is Becoming “Less Disruptive”

A new study by researchers at the University of Minnesota, published in Nature, suggests that science and technology are becoming less “disruptive”. Despite “unprecedented expansion of scientific and technological knowledge”, the rate of innovation in science is slowing down, according to the paper. Associate Professor Russell Funk from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota led the study, alongside PhD student Michael Park and Professor Erin Leahey from the University of Arizona. The evidence for this slowing down the team put forward in the paper is as follows:

Comments / 0

Community Policy