Andover, MA

advocatenews.net

Tony Ventura’s Killer B’s Softball Team

It was 1991, and Tony Ventura of Everett Square Sporting Goods fame put together a celebrity softball team of Boston Bruins players for a benefit softball game. Pictured from left to right are Roger Naples, Earl Jenkinsen, Don Sweeney, Andy Brickley, Everett’s Eric Anderson, who was the Bruins’ equipment manager, Bob Beers, Tony Ventura, Ken Hodge, Jr., Andy Burridge, Jeff Lazaro, Bob Sweeney, “Killer” Kowalski and Lyndon “LB” Byers.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option

A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
MILTON, MA
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
Time Out Global

The best food halls in Boston

Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Melanson Acquired by New York Accounting Firm

Melanson, P.C. of Merrimack, NH, merged into Marcum, an accounting firm based in New York, effective Jan. 1. The firm’s 13 partners, 100 associates, and four offices in Maine, Massachusetts, and NH become part of Marcum’s New England region. They join Marcum’s eight established New England offices.
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Authorities search pool, stream for missing Massachusetts mother of three, cause of fire at former home determined

Authorities continued to search Saturday for a missing Massachusetts mother of three young children. 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport. Both Walshe’s employer and her husband reported her missing on Wednesday. Investigators have also searched Walshe’s D.C. home with negative results.
COHASSET, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon

SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
SALEM, MA

