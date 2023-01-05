Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
advocatenews.net
Tony Ventura’s Killer B’s Softball Team
It was 1991, and Tony Ventura of Everett Square Sporting Goods fame put together a celebrity softball team of Boston Bruins players for a benefit softball game. Pictured from left to right are Roger Naples, Earl Jenkinsen, Don Sweeney, Andy Brickley, Everett’s Eric Anderson, who was the Bruins’ equipment manager, Bob Beers, Tony Ventura, Ken Hodge, Jr., Andy Burridge, Jeff Lazaro, Bob Sweeney, “Killer” Kowalski and Lyndon “LB” Byers.
Top 10 Private and Public High Schools in the Nation Include 5 in New England
When it comes to education and the rankings of schools, colleges, and universities, it grabs most of our attention. The majority of us have at least one connection to a school, if not several, so if you're like me, it's always fun, interesting, and dare I say educational to see where schools land in rankings.
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
miltontimes.com
School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option
A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk puts police chief on leave
Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
nshoremag.com
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor
On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
Time Out Global
The best food halls in Boston
Try the best of Boston at food halls that showcase all the food and drink the city has to offer. The food hall trend that’s swept the country has been established in Boston for years now, with the Boston Public Market and the Time Out Market opening in the past decade. It’s no surprise, people love having so many options from the best restaurants around the city all under one roof. Whether you want to try bites from different chefs, or please a big crowd of family and friends, food halls are a guaranteed crowd pleasing casual hang. If you’re looking for something more full service, check out our guides to the best steakhouses in Boston, best Italian restaurants in Boston, or best Japanese restaurants in Boston.
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
Boston man severely injured in Maine crash involving loaded cement truck
A Boston man became trapped in the tractor trailer he was driving on the Maine Turnpike after he hit a fully loaded cement truck from behind Thursday morning. Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, was freed by first responders and suffered severe injuries in the crash. He is expected to survive, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
businessnhmagazine.com
Melanson Acquired by New York Accounting Firm
Melanson, P.C. of Merrimack, NH, merged into Marcum, an accounting firm based in New York, effective Jan. 1. The firm’s 13 partners, 100 associates, and four offices in Maine, Massachusetts, and NH become part of Marcum’s New England region. They join Marcum’s eight established New England offices.
whdh.com
At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
fallriverreporter.com
Authorities search pool, stream for missing Massachusetts mother of three, cause of fire at former home determined
Authorities continued to search Saturday for a missing Massachusetts mother of three young children. 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport. Both Walshe’s employer and her husband reported her missing on Wednesday. Investigators have also searched Walshe’s D.C. home with negative results.
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Opus in Salem closing its doors; new concept coming soon
SALEM, Mass — Opus a popular restaurant in Salem featuring the Underground music bar is closing its doors, but a new concept is coming soon under the same ownership. The restaurant announced on their social media pages that the final show in the Underground was on New Year’s Eve, and the restaurant will close its doors on January 7th.
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
