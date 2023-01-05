ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

whdh.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
LYNN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames

Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
COHASSET, MA
Andover Townsman

Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep

A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
WENHAM, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Permit Fee for Hotel Demolition is $360,000

The ongoing demolition of the former Bedford Glen Hotel at 44 Middlesex Turnpike has enriched the town’s treasury by $360,000. Christopher Laskey, the town’s Director of Code Enforcement, explained Thursday that the fee for tearing down a building is $20 per $1,000 of valuation, as stated on the Assessing Department property database.
BEDFORD, MA
communityadvocate.com

New director for Marlborough Public Library announced

MARLBOROUGH – A longtime member of the Newton Free Library will be the new director of the Marlborough Public Library. In a Jan. 5 letter to the City Council, Mayor Arthur Vigeant announced that Sara Belisle will replace Margaret Cardello when she retires on Jan. 13. Belisle is a...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
miltontimes.com

School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option

A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
MILTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER

Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
LOWELL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'Bad timing' ends proposed merger of UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare

WORCESTER — "Bad timing" is to blame for why a proposed merger between UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare in Gardner is off the table, a Heywood spokeswoman said Friday.  “Both parties were in different positions when we initially began discussions,” Dawn Casavant, Heywood vice president of external affairs, said. “The timing just is not right.  ...
GARDNER, MA
CBS Boston

Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston

BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court. 
BOSTON, MA

