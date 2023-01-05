Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
Firefighters battle fire at former home of missing Cohasset mom
COHASSET, Mass- — Firefighters responded to Jerusalem Road in Cohasset Friday afternoon after a large fire erupted at a home. Around 2:15 p.m., Cohasset Fire and Police responded to 725 Jerusalem Road and smoke was seen coming from the attic of the home. Cohasset crews struck a second alarm shortly after arriving on the scene.
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Andover Townsman
Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep
A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
Permit Fee for Hotel Demolition is $360,000
The ongoing demolition of the former Bedford Glen Hotel at 44 Middlesex Turnpike has enriched the town’s treasury by $360,000. Christopher Laskey, the town’s Director of Code Enforcement, explained Thursday that the fee for tearing down a building is $20 per $1,000 of valuation, as stated on the Assessing Department property database.
communityadvocate.com
New director for Marlborough Public Library announced
MARLBOROUGH – A longtime member of the Newton Free Library will be the new director of the Marlborough Public Library. In a Jan. 5 letter to the City Council, Mayor Arthur Vigeant announced that Sara Belisle will replace Margaret Cardello when she retires on Jan. 13. Belisle is a...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
miltontimes.com
School Building Committee fast tracks Fontbonne convent option
A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13. This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
valleypatriot.com
Helicopters Over Lowell ~ KANE’S KORNER
Keeping the Lowell Community Positively Informed and Connected. On the evening of Monday November 27th, a post circulated on the 4.2k member Facebook page Helicopters Over Lowell asking for pet supplies and carriers for the occupants of senior housing being evacuated due to a water main break in downtown Lowell. Like all posts on this site the story started with, “Why is there a helicopter flying over Lowell?”
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
These Are the Median Home Prices Per County in New Hampshire
As many of us unfortunately know all too well, the housing market is tough right now. Not only is rent skyrocketing and units in high demand, but the cost of owning a home is becoming more and more out of reach for many. In light of the current housing crisis,...
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
'Bad timing' ends proposed merger of UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare
WORCESTER — "Bad timing" is to blame for why a proposed merger between UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Healthcare in Gardner is off the table, a Heywood spokeswoman said Friday. “Both parties were in different positions when we initially began discussions,” Dawn Casavant, Heywood vice president of external affairs, said. “The timing just is not right. ...
Health officials elevate Boston area to ‘high COVID-19 risk’, public urged to take precautions
BOSTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that Suffolk County’s Community Risk Level for COVID-19 has been elevated from “medium” to “high” and now officials are urging the public to take precautions. The Boston Public Health Commission says...
whdh.com
Neighbors gather to greet Gov. Charlie Baker as he returns to his Swampscott home
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker’s neighbors gathered to greet him Wednesday night when he returned to his hometown of Swampscott after leaving the State House for the last time. The neighbors could be seen waiting in the rain to see Gov. Baker, who got out of the...
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
Comments / 0