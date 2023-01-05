ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged

Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PORTLAND, OR
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
SEATTLE, WA
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Creepy SmackDown Segment

You never know what will happen in WWE, because they can pull from any source of inspiration. It seems the company is planning a bit of a dark segment during SmackDown tonight with some ominous characters. Karrion Kross is enjoying his second run with WWE, this time as part of...
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault

After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match

While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6)

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark on January 6 before Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6) Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge. Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams. Willow...
PORTLAND, OR
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
TENNESSEE STATE
AEW Announces First Defense Of Darby Allin's New TNT Title Reign

AEW President Tony Khan announced the first defense of Darby Allin's latest reign as TNT Champion on Thursday, Allin will be putting his newly won title on the line against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett on the January 6 edition of "Rampage." During the January 4 edition of "Dynamite," Allin defeated...
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar

For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
Details On WWE Employee Meeting

WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him

Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
