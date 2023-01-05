Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio of the WWE announced his engagement on his Instagram page on January 2. Mysterio posted a picture of himself and his significant other, Marie Juliette, holding hands and a ring on her finger. As seen below, Mysterio appeared in a vignette on Monday Night Raw this week. He...
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
ONE Championship rising star Victoria Lee dead at 18
Rising mixed martial arts phenom Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Lee’s death occurred Dec. 26, according to an Instagram post Saturday by her older sister, ONE Championship atomweight title holder Angela Lee. A cause of death has not been shared. “She has gone too soon and our...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Creepy SmackDown Segment
You never know what will happen in WWE, because they can pull from any source of inspiration. It seems the company is planning a bit of a dark segment during SmackDown tonight with some ominous characters. Karrion Kross is enjoying his second run with WWE, this time as part of...
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6)
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark on January 6 before Rampage from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR. Full spoilers (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. AEW Dark Spoilers From Portland, OR (Taped On 1/6) Kiera Hogan def. Danika Della Rouge. Juice Robinson def. Travis Williams. Willow...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Announces First Defense Of Darby Allin's New TNT Title Reign
AEW President Tony Khan announced the first defense of Darby Allin's latest reign as TNT Champion on Thursday, Allin will be putting his newly won title on the line against The Kingdom's Mike Bennett on the January 6 edition of "Rampage." During the January 4 edition of "Dynamite," Allin defeated...
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Interested In Re-Signing Another Released Superstar
For the past couple of years, WWE has released numerous Superstars from their contracts under Vince McMahon’s leadership. Fans were simply astonished WWE ended up releasing so many talented stars during that time period in the name of “budget cuts.” This includes Ezra Judge, who seems to be on WWE’s radar again now that Triple H is in charge.
Darby Allin To Defend AEW TNT Title Against Mike Bennett On 1/6 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
John Laurinaitis Appearance At WrestleCon Canceled By Vendor Due To Negative Feedback
John Laurinaitis won't be at WrestleCon. On Wednesday it was reported that Laurinaitis would be at WrestleCon in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend. He was being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. On Thursday, Bobby Fulton took to social media to reveal Laurinaitis' appearance has been canceled...
Details On WWE Employee Meeting
WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
Alexa Bliss Will Appear On 1/9 WWE Raw To Explain Her Post-Match Attack On Bianca Belair
Alexa Bliss will explain her actions following her WWE Raw Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair. It was announced during the commercial break on the January 6 episode of SmackDown that Alexa will appear on Monday Night Raw on January 9 to address her actions from the previous episode of WWE Raw.
Josh Alexander Talks Hard To Kill Bout Against Bully Ray, Says Fans Will See A Different Side Of Him
Josh Alexander is ready to get violent at Hard To Kill. At the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view, Josh Alexander will defend his IMPACT World Championship against Bully Ray in a Full Metal Mayhem match. This will arguably be one of Alexander's biggest tests that he has endured throughout his entire reign, as the 'Walking Weapon' doesn't regularly engage in matches that involve weapons.
