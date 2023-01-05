Read full article on original website
Dahlin, Olofsson help Sabres beat Wild 6-5 in OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and three assists, Victor Olofsson also scored twice — including the winner with 18.3 seconds left in overtime — as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday night. Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored...
Canadiens sting the Blues 5-4, snap 7-game losing skid
MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Armia scored twice and the Montreal Canadiens snapped an embarrassing seven-game losing skid in a 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Josh Anderson scored his 11th of the season to give Montreal (16-21-3) the win in a final frame where five goals were scored. Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal.
Kraken win fourth straight by squashing Senators 8-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Andre Burakovsky led the way with a goal and two assists each for the Kraken, who picked up their fourth consecutive win as they defeated the Senators 8-4 on Saturday night. Seattle got goals from eight different players and 13 had at...
Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
Walker has 22, Nebraska wins at Minnesota in OT, 81-79
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick Walker scored 22 points and combined with Sam Griesel for nine points in overtime to lift Nebraska to an 81-79 win over Minnesota on Saturday. Walker scored his five points in the first 31/2 minutes of overtime to keep the Cornhuskers on top. After Minnesota's Jamison Battle tied the game at 74 with a 3-pointer at the 1:17 mark, Juwan Gary broke the tie with a put back of a Walker miss. Griesel then hit four-free throws after a Golden Gopher turnover and a miss for an 80-74 lead with less than 10 seconds to play.
Backstrom, Wilson ready to make season debuts for Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are finally ready to return for the Washington Capitals. The team said Saturday that Backstrom and Wilson are being activated off injured reserve to make their respective season debuts. The playmaking center and power winger are expected to play Sunday when the Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. The teams met for the first time since the Avalanche swept the Oilers 4-0 in the Western Conference final last season en route to the Stanley Cup title.
Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96
PHOENIX (AP) — It wasn't that long ago that Victor Oladipo was an All-Star guard. On Friday night, the veteran Miami Heat guard showed he can still be that guy.
