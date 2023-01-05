Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
msn.com
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Joins Steph Curry in Rare Shooting Company
LaVine joins Steph Curry in rare shooting company originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine sank 11 3-pointers Friday night in the Chicago Bulls’ first victory over the Philadelphia 76ers since March 2019. It’s the second-most 3-pointers for a game in franchise history. The most? LaVine’s 13 on...
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro Left Off First Fan All-Star Ballot Returns
Despite strong seasons, Adebayo and Herro receive little All-Star love from NBA fans
FOX Sports
Knicks get 1st win in Canada since '15, beat Raptors 112-108
TORONTO (AP) — Julius Randle had 32 points and 11 rebounds, Mitchell Robinson had 10 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out and the New York Knicks won their fourth straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 112-108 on Friday night. Jalen Brunson scored 26 points, Quentin Grimes had 16...
NBC Los Angeles
Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record
The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Luka Doncic racks up another triple-double as Mavs top Pelicans
Luka Doncic had his ninth triple-double of the season and the host Dallas Mavericks rode a dominant start to a
NBC Los Angeles
Bruins' Linus Ullmark Earns First-Career Nod in 2023 NHL All-Star Game
Bruins' Linus Ullmark earns first-career nod in 2023 All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Linus is now an Ull-Star. Linus Ullmark, goaltender for the Boston Bruins, earned his first-career All-Star nod, as he'll represent the franchise in the 2023 game in Florida, the NHL announced on Thursday. The...
