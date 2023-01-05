Read full article on original website
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
NBC Los Angeles
The Voice Behind Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Was Only 18 When She Landed the Job: ‘My Goal Was Never to Be a Famous Actor'
For many actors, landing a career-defining role is the culmination of years of hard work and grinding. For others, it's a matter of being in the right place at the right time. Sarah Natochenny was cast as the voice of Pokémon's Ash Ketchum in 2006 as an 18 year old, just a year after graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School in New York City.
NBC Los Angeles
Prince Harry Reportedly Alleges in New Book That Brother William Physically Attacked Him
In "Spare," Harry will claim that during a 2019 fight at his home in London, William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," according to a Guardian report. Harry reportedly accuses him of repeating attack lines in the British press. Harry described in a recent Netflix documentary how his relationship with...
NBC Los Angeles
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show
“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
NBC Los Angeles
Despite $1B in Ticket Sales, Indigenous Critics Say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Is ‘Horrible'—Here's Why
Last week, Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2022. But Indigenous people's recent calls for a boycott have stopped some people from tuning in. A tweet with over 40,000 likes called on viewers to not support the "horrible and...
