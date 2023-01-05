Read full article on original website
France 24
'Democracy in danger': Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's new government
Thousands of Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government, regarded as the most right-wing in Israeli history, an AFP correspondent said. Protesters brandished signs with slogans including "Democracy in danger" and "Together against fascism and apartheid" in the coastal city of Tel Aviv. Some waved Israeli...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Washington Examiner
China and NATO agree: Dangerous to depend on each other
China is vulnerable to international restrictions on its ability to import vital supplies “once the international situation changes,” a senior official fears. “China has a high degree of foreign dependence on some important mineral resources, and once the international situation changes, it will certainly affect economic security or even national security,” Chinese Natural Resources Minister Wang Guanghua told state media, per a South China Morning Post translation.
Top Iranian Sunni cleric says torture of protesters un-Islamic
DUBAI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast.
The Jewish Press
In 10 Minutes Justice Minister Levin Wipes Out Aharon Barak’s 30-Year Judicial Revolution
Between 1978 and 2006, the former president of Israel’s Supreme Court, Justice Aharon Barak, commanded a vigorous and impudent effort to raise the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court and the High Court of Justice, above the other two branches of government––the Knesset and the government––through intricate rulings, ever-increasing power grabs and installing his agents as legal counselors in all the government ministries––to the point where, despite the shrinking political power of the old leftist elites that established the state of Israel 75 years ago, Justice Barak’s clique of dedicated judges continued and even increased their tyrannical hold on the country’s legal system, and its legislator and executive branches.
Canada and the U.S. both face labor shortages. One country is increasing immigration.
In as little as a decade, there will be one retiree for every two workers in Canada. To address the looming labor shortage, Canada’s government announced a new goal in November to accept 1.45 million immigrants by 2025, with 60 percent trained in health care and other urgently needed job skills.
Harvard blocks role for former Human Rights Watch head over Israel criticism
The dean of one the US’s leading schools of government blocked a position for the former head of Human Rights Watch (HRW) over his organisation’s criticism of Israel’s oppression of the Palestinians. The Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy offered Kenneth Roth a position...
Moscow Sees Growing 'Split in Power' Amid Putin's War: Ex-Russian Commander
Igor Girkin, a pro-war Russian nationalist, slammed Kremlin leadership on Saturday for "cherishing the idiotic hope of a 'final compromise.'"
As young Gazans die at sea, anger rises over leaders’ travel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Khaled Shurrab had been waiting more than half his life to get out of Gaza. The 27-year-old had never left the coastal enclave, which has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since 2007. He couldn’t find a job — the territory’s youth unemployment rate is over 60%. Like a growing number of Gazans, he packed his life into a suitcase and eventually made it to Turkey, where he set out on a treacherous sea voyage to Greece last October. When his rickety boat went down, his body disappeared into the sea.
Outcry over footage of men smashing cross at Jerusalem cemetery
Vandals’ clothing leads to claims they are Jewish extremists who have desecrated over 30 Christian graves
Serbian president rejects calls for sanctions against Russia
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president said Wednesday that the European Union’s calls for his country to join sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine represent “a brutal” interference in the internal affairs of the Balkan state, which has asked to join the EU.
France 24
Is Miss France discriminatory? Paris court dismisses feminist group’s claims
A Paris court backed the organisers of Miss France on Friday, dismissing claims from a feminist group that the beauty pageant's selection process was discriminatory, one of the plaintiffs said. The "Osez le féminisme" (Dare to be a Feminist) group, along with three failed contestants, filed a suit against the...
Israel to take steps in response to Palestinian moves at World Court
JERUSALEM, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Israel said on Friday it would take retaliatory steps in response to a Palestinian bid to involve the International Court of Justice in the decades-old conflict.
France 24
Afghan women banned from university: The women resisting the Taliban's decision
There has been global outrage over the Taliban's announcement to ban women from universities. In our first edition for 2023, we meet the Afghan women who are bravely protesting against the decree. Also as the World Economic Forum prepares to meet in Davos, Annette Young talks to Dr Anino Emuwa, who's made it her business to boost the number of women, and women of colour, attending this key event. Plus the girl band with a difference; a group of girls from Benin who sing to raise awareness about equality.
Elle
The Iranian Fashion Revolution
When Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, stepped off the train this past September for her vacation in Tehran, she wore a loose, black chiffon headscarf with five strands of hair showing. The hair was a statement—the five strands symbolizing bold defiance of the regime, en route to a removal of the headscarf altogether. She chose a deep red gloss to cover her lips, a decision that seemed to foreshadow the bloodshed that came next. Within minutes, she was taken aside by the Guidance Patrol, the morality police of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and beaten within inches of her life. Charged with immoral dress and appearance, she died in custody shortly thereafter.
Pakistan orders malls to close early amid economic crisis
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities on Wednesday ordered shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. as part of a new energy conservation plan aimed at easing the country’s economic crisis. The move comes amid talks with the International Monetary Fund to soften some conditions on Pakistan’s...
US settles with Mexican man arrested despite DACA status
SEATTLE (AP) — A Mexican man who was arrested by U.S. immigration agents in 2017 despite his participation in a program designed to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children will be allowed to remain in the country for at least the next four years under a settlement with the Justice Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle announced the agreement Wednesday with Daniel Ramirez Medina, 29. It did not grant him any money — he was seeking $450,000 for false arrest and false imprisonment — but it allows him a chance to obtain lawful status in the...
France 24
‘All they can expect here is death’: Ukrainian volunteers brace for Russian attack from Belarus
Russia has built up its forces in Belarus and released footage of military drills along the border with Ukraine, stoking fears of a renewed assault on Kyiv’s defences from the north. FRANCE 24’s team on the ground met Ukrainian volunteers in the Zhytomyr region who are preparing to face another Russian attack.
France 24
Benin: Civil society leaders running in elections hope to influence decision making
In tonight's edition: 46 Ivorian troops appear at a court of appeal in Bamako as West African leaders decide not to sanction Mali following the arrest of the soldiers back in July. Also, in Benin, fresh faces have emerged on the political scene and a youthful electorate is looking to keep elected officials in check in the upcoming legislative elections. Finally, while Kenya has a long road ahead to tackling doping, World Athletics officials say the country is on the right track.
France 24
US slams 'cynical' ploy as shelling continues in Ukraine despite Russian ceasefire
A Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin which supposedly came force at noon Moscow time (10am Paris time), was slammed as “cynical” and not to be trusted by the US. The Ukrainians had already said it was just an attempt by Moscow to gain time to regroup its forces. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
