dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
u.today
XRP Listed by Major Exchange
BitMart, one of the leading digital assets trading platforms, has listed the Ripple-affiliated XRP cryptocurrency on its platform. Users will be able to trade it against the Tether (USDT) stablecoin. The new pair went live earlier today. The cryptocurrency's deposit feature became available from 7:00 a.m. UTC, while trading began...
CoinDesk
Crypto Layoffs: Here's the Grim Count Since April
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The unrelenting crypto winter has continued to hit all corners of the industry, forcing some of the biggest companies in the sector to curb their growth ambitions. As these crypto firms try to stay...
makeuseof.com
What Are Crypto Exchange Bank Runs and How Do They Work?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The history of bank runs dates back to the advent of banks. The situation affects banking systems and other financial services that offer similar services. Crypto exchanges provide services similar to those provided by traditional banking systems, so they are not immune to the problem.
dailyhodl.com
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
SBF's $5 billion FTX 'spending binge' and 4 other things the new CEO has discovered since taking over the crypto exchange
FTX's new CEO uncovered five ways the bankrupt crypto exchange handled its money. He addressed several "unacceptable management practices" he plans to tell at a US House hearing. Those include a $5 billion "spending binge" and the "commingling" of FTX customer assets with those of Alameda. FTX's new CEO John...
NASDAQ
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in Early 2023
In a note titled "The financial market surprises of 2023" Standard Chartered has predicted that the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could fall by another 70% to $5,000 in the new year due to rising interest rates and a continued sell-off in the tech sector. On the other hand, venture...
u.today
$200 Million Transferred From Binance to Justin Sun, What's Happening?
u.today
Sam Bankman-Fried Transferred $684,000 to New Crypto Exchange, While Under Arrest
Crypto Exchange Huobi Has Bad News
This is bad news that the cryptocurrency industry could have done without. The latest episode suggests that the very difficult period that the young Blockchain-powered financial services industry is going through is far from over. The cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has just announced a 20% reduction in its workforce in a...
bitcoinist.com
Next Crypto Exchange On The Brink? Huobi And Justin Sun Rumors Intensify
Multiple rumors surrounding Huobi and its supposed “shadow owner” Justin Sun are currently fueling fears that another crypto exchange may experience a bank run. Seychelles-based exchange Huobi has seen a significant increase in net outflows over the past 24 hours, according to Nansen data. $60.9 million of the...
CoinDesk
'Binance Effect' Means 41% Price Spike for Newly Listed Tokens
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Token prices spike 73% in the first 30 days following their listing on crypto exchange Binance, ananalysis by crypto investor Ren & Heinrich has found. The report, which tracked 26 coins over 18 months,...
u.today
Binance Delists Shiba Inu (SHIB) Pair
Binance, the leading cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced that it will be removing and ceasing trading for several spot trading pairs. The pairs include SHIB/GBP, ALPHA/BNB, ASTR/ETH, CELR/ETH and DAR/ETH. These changes are planned to take effect on Jan. 6 at 3:00 a.m. UTC for some pairs, and Jan. 6 at 7:00 a.m. UTC for others.
Cameron Winklevoss gives crypto baron Barry Silbert one week to come up with a $1 billion solution to make his Gemini customers whole
Winklevoss and his identical twin brother first rose to prominence through their lawsuit against Mark Zuckerberg, who they claimed stole their idea for Facebook.
u.today
SHIB Killer BONK Records Over 50% More Transactions Than Ethereum in Past 3 Days
bitcoinist.com
These 5 ‘Lesser Known’ Crypto Made Headlines In The 1st Week Of January
As the first week of 2023 is about to end, some crypto managed to shake off New Year jitters and put together stellar performances, at least in the weekly gains department. While maiden crypto Bitcoin and altcoin king Ethereum are slow to gain some steam, “lesser known” digital coins have managed to steal the spotlight as they outworked these heavyweights.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Altcoin Rises Over 40% in One Week Amid Selection As the Network’s Sole Utility Token
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is rapidly rising in value as it becomes the only utility token for use in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. The soon-to-launch Shibarium blockchain, the expected layer-2 upgrade of the Shiba Inu network, is selecting BONE for its utility token to use for blockchain transaction fees and for other activities.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
bitcoinist.com
DeFi Tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and Curve DAO (CRV) Are Plummeting, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is Registering Daily Growth in Double Digits
It’s no secret that the crypto market has been in a state of free fall for the better part of the year. After hitting historic highs, the market has come crumbling down. However, an interesting trend has emerged in recent months. Some of the most popular tokens like Chainlink (LINK) and Curve DAO (CRV), once considered the darlings of whale investors, have lost investor trust en masse. Surprisingly, the up-and-comers like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are leading the market recovery. Let’s see what’s happening with these tokens.
