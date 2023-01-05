Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Public now can see Benedict’s tomb at St. Peter’s Basilica
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The public can now visit the tomb of Pope Benedict XVI in the grottoes under St. Peter’s Basilica. The pontiff was buried on Jan. 5 immediately following a funeral in St. Peter’s Square. Benedict’s tomb lies in the grottoes under the basilica’s main floor.
WDIO-TV
AP PHOTOS: Mosaic of mourners bids farewell to Benedict XVI
One pope laid to rest another Thursday in an extraordinary ceremony at the Vatican as the Catholic faithful bade farewell to Benedict XVI, who resigned the papacy a decade ago. Mourners crowded into St. Peter’s Square starting in the early morning, when fog obscured the basilica’s dome. Clergy and lay...
WDIO-TV
France’s Macron opens up about love to autistic interviewers
LE PECQ, France (AP) — The question for France’s president about his teenage romance with a teacher at his high school was so close to the bone, so eye-popping in a country where politicians largely keep their private lives to themselves, that the interviewer couldn’t quite rustle up the courage to ask it.
WDIO-TV
Israel revokes Palestinian FM’s travel permit over UN move
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister’s travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel’s new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president’s inauguration when...
