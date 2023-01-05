Read full article on original website
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Don't forget to clear your fire hydrants, gas meters, and vents!Limitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 31-13 Win Over the Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with a 13-3 record, already enjoying yet another successful season in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. Despite that, they still had plenty to play for against the Las Vegas Raiders as both teams closed out their 2022-23 regular season slates. It was abundantly...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Shae Wyatt, Wide Receiver, Tulane Green Wave
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin’s collapse. Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it’s unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Centre Daily
Report: NFL Decides Bills-Bengals ‘MNF’ Game Will Not Resume
The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The original postponement came after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. The Monday Night Football game was suspended and later postponed in the first...
Centre Daily
Crosby Will Kick for Packers vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. –With a mostly healthy roster, the Green Bay Packers are sticking with their 53-man roster and did not elevate anyone from the practice squad for Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. Among the roster moves the Packers did not make by the 3 p.m....
Centre Daily
Packers vs. Lions: Three Reasons to Worry in Week 18
GREEN BAY, Wis. –The Detroit Lions are mad. With no playoff wins in three decades, they’re tired being a laughingstock. They’re tired of losing to the Green Bay Packers. They’re tired of being bullied by Aaron Rodgers. The Lions have something to prove on Sunday night...
Centre Daily
There Are Some Guarantees With Bobby Petrino. Just Not Good Ones.
The disingenuous drifter is on the move again. He is moving to his third job in a month, a whirlwind even by his standards. Left behind are the usual empty words, false promises and disillusionment. Bobby Petrino, a man who never has anything but bad endings, at least has another...
Centre Daily
Sean Payton Broncos Interview: Help Cowboys Keep Coach Dan Quinn?
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is, for the second straight year, considered a top candidate to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos. But one way for Quinn to not rise to the top - and for Dallas to retain him - is for Sean Payton to agree to be a Denver candidate … which is seems, he has done.
Centre Daily
Myles Garret Takes Mike Tomlin Phrase to Describe Teammate Blowout
PITTSBURGH -- Tomlinisms are no secret across the NFL these days, and it appears one Cleveland Browns player has caught on to a classic by the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. Browns defense end Myles Garrett was addressing the current situation with teammate Jadeveon Clowney, who was sent home for sharing his frustration with the team's defensive plan.
Centre Daily
5 Hard Truths the Colts Must Face Entering the Offseason
The truth is hard to hear. For the Indianapolis Colts, it has fallen on deaf ears for too many years, resulting in a snowball effect that is now an avalanche of issues. With the final regular season game on Sunday, the 2023 offseason is on the horizon. This being the case, the Colts must be honest with themselves in five different ways, starting with coaching.
Centre Daily
Sam Farmer’s Week 18 NFL picks
The Los Angeles Times' NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week's matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook (O/U = over/under). Last week's record 7-8 (.467); season 155-98-2 (.613). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 5-10 (.333); season 118-131-6 (.474). Times Pacific.
Centre Daily
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Awaits For NFL Rushing Crown
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is looking to become the first Raider to bring the rushing title to the Silver and Black since Marcus Allen did it back in 1985. After playing with a heavy heart in the team’s Week 18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Jacobs was able to widen his margin as the NFL’s rushing leader.
REPORT: Harbaugh To Interview With Denver Broncos This Week
An NFL Insider is claiming that the Denver Broncos are planning to conduct an interview with Jim Harbaugh early this week for their head coaching vacancy.
