Scarlet Nation
No. 20 Tigers hold off Vanderbilt, 85-82
D’Moi Hodge threw up in the locker room. The senior guard battled the flu all game long on Saturday as No. 20 Missouri hosted Vanderbilt. You wouldn’t have been able to tell for the most part while he was on the floor, though. Hodge led the Tigers through...
Scarlet Nation
Commentary: Another step on the way to March
At the end of the year, the only thing people are going to remember about it is that Missouri vs Vanderbilt is that Missouri won. The Tigers didn’t have their best day of the season on Saturday. For much of an 85-79 win over Vanderbilt, they looked quite a bit more like the team that played the second half of a 74-68 loss to Arkansas than the one that had beat Kentucky and Illinois and raced to a 25-8 lead over the Razorbacks. But they won.
Scarlet Nation
No. 13 Arkansas falls at No. 22 Auburn, 72-59
The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks could not overcome a bad offensive performance with its defense Saturday evening, as they fell to No. 22 Auburn, 72-59, inside Neville Arena. Arkansas freshman Anthony Black gave his best effort in the second half with 18 points in the final 20 minutes, but it wasn't enough. The Hogs shot just 33.9% from the field, 12.5% from three and they were 19 of 32 from the free throw line.
Scarlet Nation
Tiger Tip-Off Preview: Vanderbilt
Missouri's three-game winning streak was snapped at Arkansas on Wednesday, with the team suffering a 74-68 loss. The Tigers now look to recuperate against Vanderbilt. Led by head coach Jerry Stackhouse, the Commodores have had an up-and-down season so far, but opened conference play with an 84-79 overtime victory against South Carolina. Mizzou’s expecting a solid matchup against the visitors.
Scarlet Nation
Baylor safety transfer Alfahiym Walcott loves the energy at Arkansas
After fielding the worst pass defense in college football in 2022 and losing nine players from the secondary to the transfer portal, Arkansas is needing to fill in the gaps to shore up the defense in 2023. The team hosted Baylor transfer safety Alfahiym Walcott on an official visit this...
Scarlet Nation
Pinion, Council shine in 'must-win' game against Missouri
After dropping its first SEC game at LSU last week, No. 13 Arkansas needed to bounce back in what head coach Eric Musselman described as a "must-win" game against Missouri on Wednesday evening. Starting 0-1 in conference play with the loss to LSU was one thing, but a trio of...
Scarlet Nation
Sources: Arkansas parts ways with CB coach Dominique Bowman
Arkansas is moving on from cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman after he spent just one season in Fayetteville, sources told HawgBeat. John Brice of FootballScoop first reported the news. The move comes as Bowman is reportedly pursuing other coaching opportunities following the hire of new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive...
Scarlet Nation
Baylor transfer CB Lorando Johnson commits to Arkansas
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks landed a much-needed commitment from former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson on Friday. Johnson is a former 5.7 three-star prospect out of Lancaster, Texas. He spent two seasons at Baylor, where he recorded 16 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections and one forced fumble in his 2022 campaign. He has three years of eligibility remaining, and he's expected to enroll at Arkansas this month.
Scarlet Nation
Kendal Briles shuts down Mississippi State rumors
After rumors swirled around for a few days, Arkansas is retaining offensive coordinator Kendal Briles for another season in Fayetteville. Mississippi State reporters speculated earlier in the week that Briles had emerged as a leading candidate for the offensive coordinator position under new head coach Zach Arnett. Briles shut those rumors down Thursday night by tweeting that he is looking forward to the 2023 season with Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson.
Scarlet Nation
Recruiting Roundup: Hogs host transfers, gain PWO commitment
Scarlet Nation
Current outlook, salaries of Arkansas football assistant coaches
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team has seen four assistant coaches leave and four new assistants enter the program since the end of the season. Arkansas' first coaching change came when strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker was fired following the loss to Missouri in the regular season finale. Pittman brought in Ben Sowders, who was the director of strength and conditioning at Louisville in 2022. Arkansas actually saved $25,000 in this situation, as Walker made $425,000 annually and Sowders is set to make $400,000.
