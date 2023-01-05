At the end of the year, the only thing people are going to remember about it is that Missouri vs Vanderbilt is that Missouri won. The Tigers didn’t have their best day of the season on Saturday. For much of an 85-79 win over Vanderbilt, they looked quite a bit more like the team that played the second half of a 74-68 loss to Arkansas than the one that had beat Kentucky and Illinois and raced to a 25-8 lead over the Razorbacks. But they won.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 18 HOURS AGO