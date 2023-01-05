German police say they have foiled a terror plot in the country after arresting a 32-year-old Iranian man suspected of having procured deadly poisons including cyanide and ricin to carry out an attack. The residence of the suspect in the town of Castrop-Rauxel was also searched, police and prosecutors said in a joint statement.Specialists wearing anti-contamination suits were seen carrying evidence out of the man’s home. A spokesperson for Duesseldorf prosecutors said initial searches did not find any toxic substances.The person “is suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence endangering the state by allegedly procuring cyanide and ricin...

39 MINUTES AGO