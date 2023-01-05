Read full article on original website
GolCoin (GOLC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GolCoin (GOLC) on October 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOLC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, GolCoin (GOLC)...
These 5 ‘Lesser Known’ Crypto Made Headlines In The 1st Week Of January
As the first week of 2023 is about to end, some crypto managed to shake off New Year jitters and put together stellar performances, at least in the weekly gains department. While maiden crypto Bitcoin and altcoin king Ethereum are slow to gain some steam, “lesser known” digital coins have managed to steal the spotlight as they outworked these heavyweights.
Wash Trading: Why This Billionaire Believes The Illegal Practice Will Spark The Next Crypto Crisis
Billionaire Mark Cuban recently shared his thoughts about what could possibly cause the next crypto implosion: wash trading. During a recent interview with TheStreet, Cuban – who also is a well-known cryptocurrency investor – didn’t hold back in saying that 2023 will also be a year marked by scandals and frauds that will ravage the digital currency industry.
Binance Joins a Sanction Specialist Association to Further Established Guidelines In Crypto
Despite the bear market, Binance is one of the firms that has continued to build and make meaningful partnerships with firms and organizations. In its latest headline on partnerships, Binance joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), which provides sanctions training for multinational corporations and financial institutions. Founded in...
Crypto-Friendly Silvergate Faces $8 Billion In Customer Withdrawals
According to a report from The Street, crypto-friendly bank Silvergate (SI) retraced on a massive 27% rally following a preliminary quarter result. The financial institution recorded a steep decline in customer withdrawals. As a result, Silvergate’s shares declined by over 40% during today’s trading session. Representatives from the financial institution...
Sam Bankman-Fried Might Lose Robinhood Assets To FTX Debtors
In the latest update, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former CEO of a bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, requests the court to block debtors’ access to his Robinhood shares. A report announced by US prosecutors revealed the Robinhood shares are worth $450 million. SBF has been under house arrest since his apprehension...
Next Crypto Exchange On The Brink? Huobi And Justin Sun Rumors Intensify
Multiple rumors surrounding Huobi and its supposed “shadow owner” Justin Sun are currently fueling fears that another crypto exchange may experience a bank run. Seychelles-based exchange Huobi has seen a significant increase in net outflows over the past 24 hours, according to Nansen data. $60.9 million of the...
Altcoin Trading Dominance Exceeds 50%, What Does This Mean For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows the trading dominance of altcoins is now more than 50%; here’s what this may mean for Bitcoin. Altcoin Trading Dominance Has Increased To More Than 50%. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, sustainable moves in the market have usually started with Bitcoin going up first. The “trading dominance” indicator measures the percentage of the total trading volume that any crypto is contributing.
Why Bank Of France Is Calling For A Stringent Crypto Licensing
Following the trend of global jurisdictions to amend crypto regulations, France’s central bank governor highlights the urgent need for stringent crypto regulations in the country. While expressing his thoughts in a speech he made in Paris on January 5, the governor of the Bank of France, Francois Villeroy de...
While Tesla Sells Most Of Its Bitcoin Holdings, HedgeUp Presale Sells Out Fast
Are you still wondering why Tesla sold most of its Bitcoin (BTC)? Heartbreaking news to most crypto lovers. However, this breaking news could lead to a new phase of investment and trust as investors become interested in HedgeUp (HDUP). HedgeUp is a newly created coin that has been selling fast,...
Solana Beats Competitors In Market Cap – Will SOL Shine Brighter This Week?
Solana, the touted “Ethereum killer,” has sustained losses in the past few months because of the bear market and its ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct crypto exchange FTX. But recently, the troubled ecosystem surpassed Shiba Inu and Tron in terms of market valuation. As of writing, SOL...
Analysts Predict a Surge in Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Alongside Trending Coins like Chainlink (LINK) And Apecoin (APE)
Every cryptocurrency investor is looking for the next coin to provide a significant investment return. Most investors are putting their money into trending crypto projects like Chainlink (LINK) and ApeCoin (APE). Despite this, the overwhelming majority of industry experts and market analysts continue to choose Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Why is...
Why The Philippines Is Embracing Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency has been gaining momentum globally and the Philippines is no exception. The nation is embracing digital currency and its potential to revolutionise financial transactions. In the past few years, cryptocurrency has become increasingly popular in the Philippines, with more and more people investing in it and businesses starting to accept it as payment. As a result, the country is starting to see the benefits of cryptocurrency and the advantages it offers to both individuals and businesses.
Bitcoin Holders To Expect More Difficulties As Data Point To Looming BTC Price Drop
Bitcoin, following the implosion of crypto exchange FTX, continues to struggle not only in terms of its trading price but also in its profitability. It can be recalled that the company, back in November 2022, moved to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a U.S. county court, and collapsed in just a matter of days.
Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin
Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
Only In Crypto: A Croissant Reviews 2022’s Funniest Moments
2022 was one of the hardest years for crypto and digital assets; the industry saw highs and lows and some of its funnier moments since its inception. Via Twitter CroissantETH tried to review and account for some of these “absolutely unforgettable” moments. A Review Into The Best Crypto...
Could Snowfall Protocol (SNW) be More Valuable than Cardano (ADA) And Aptos (APT)?
The crypto market has been seeing a high activity level, with several projects garnering headlines due to their excellent performance. Two of these projects include Cardano and Aptos. However, there is another project that has been making waves recently called Snowfall Protocol (SNW). Despite the issues other cryptocurrencies face, Snowfall Protocol has continually broken new records. But can this project end up with a higher valuation than Cardano (ADA) and Aptos (APT)?
Why This FTX Former Chief Engineer Is Now Under The Lens Of U.S. Authorities
U.S. authorities are casting a bigger net to come after key figures who may have been involved in anomalies at disgraced crypto exchange FTX. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are now carrying out an investigation on former FTX engineering chief Nishad Singh, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
ECB Officials Want To Monitor Crypto Under Gambling Laws
In an official blog post, the European Central Bank (ECB) has urged that cryptocurrency users should be given protection under online gambling laws. The crypto crash of 2022 has been devastating for the industry and has led to regulatory policies being altered all across the globe. In the blog post, an executive board member of the ECB suggested that the crypto industry should be scrutinized strictly.
What Crypto Crisis? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pumps as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Plummet
The bear market is taking its toll on crypto and the wider economy. While both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have been in free fall for the past few months, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen an impressive surge in price during the public presale. Let’s find out why. >>BUY...
