Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD.

In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.

Employees told TPD that two women, later identified as Markeasha Norman and Deshanon Washington, tried to leave the store after taking a bunch of clothes, according to TPD.

One employee said when they tried to stop Norman and Washington from leaving, Washington threatened to shoot them and appeared to have a weapon, according to TPD.

TPD said witnesses and employees saw the two leave in a red Dodge pickup truck.

With help from the FLOCK Safety System, TPD found the truck about 90 minutes later near E. 56th St. N and N. Peoria Ave, according to TPD.

TPD said Norman and Washington were taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Stolen sweatpants were found inside the truck and Washington had fentanyl pills inside her purse, according to TPD.

TPD said both of them were arrested for robbery by force or fear. Washington was also arrested for drug possession.

©2023 Cox Media Group