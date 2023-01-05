ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police arrest two women accused of robbing Family Dollar

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uig3q_0k42DvSl00

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested two women accused of robbing a Family Dollar, according to TPD.

In a social media post, TPD said they were called out to the Family Dollar near E. Admiral Pl. and S. Harvard Ave. around 2:00 p.m. on January 3.

Employees told TPD that two women, later identified as Markeasha Norman and Deshanon Washington, tried to leave the store after taking a bunch of clothes, according to TPD.

One employee said when they tried to stop Norman and Washington from leaving, Washington threatened to shoot them and appeared to have a weapon, according to TPD.

TPD said witnesses and employees saw the two leave in a red Dodge pickup truck.

With help from the FLOCK Safety System, TPD found the truck about 90 minutes later near E. 56th St. N and N. Peoria Ave, according to TPD.

TPD said Norman and Washington were taken into custody during a traffic stop.

Stolen sweatpants were found inside the truck and Washington had fentanyl pills inside her purse, according to TPD.

TPD said both of them were arrested for robbery by force or fear. Washington was also arrested for drug possession.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Porch pirate suspect seen wearing women's underwear as face mask

TULSA, Okla. - Oklahoma authorities said they caught a suspected porch pirate that donned "an unusual and questionably effective mask." He was seen wearing women's underwear over his face. Tulsa Police said on Friday, they were made aware of a porch pirate in one neighborhood. Surveillance images captured the suspect...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

12-year-old girl in custody after stabbing, killing 9-year-old brother in Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Police took a 12-year-old girl into custody after they say she stabbed and killed her 9-year-old brother in Tulsa. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing just off South Peoria Avenue between East 61st and East 71st streets. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were already at the scene and performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy, according to police.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
PRYOR, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men

The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
CANEY, KS
KTUL

Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Her 9-Year-Old Brother While Parents Slept, Cops Say

A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy