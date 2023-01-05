Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Breaking: NFL Announces Official Decision on Bengals-Bills Game
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed the teams of his decision earlier on Thursday after speaking with the Bills, Bengals and NFL ...
Big Cat Country
News Around the NFL: Week 18
Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin is still listed as critical but has shown “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” after suffering from a cardiac arrest Monday night during the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After suspending game play during the Week 17 match up, talks have...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
49ers best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At 12-4 and already owning...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Surging Packers re-enter top 10; Eagles and Vikings slide down board
The NFL Power Rankings exist as a fun spin on the usual way we measure teams in Our League. "They're the Power Rankings, not Power Standings," I'm known to say (far too often and with more than a trace of smugness). The process becomes mechanical as the season rolls on: I make an initial order of 32 during Sunday Night Football, wake up Monday morning, watch the games I haven't seen, write my little blurbs, finalize the order after Monday Night Football and send it off to our crack editors, who dress it up real pretty and blast it out to the world ... then people get mad. It's great.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans
The final week of the NFL regular season is upon us and the College Football Playoff national championship will serve as an exclamation point to a busy weekend of football betting. Our best bets (40-34-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with four plays over the weekend. This space...
Cowboys need Giants to beat Eagles, but Giants expected to start Davis Webb at QB
So much for Brian Daboll teasing that the New York Giants could play starters this week. The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed of the NFC playoffs and have nothing tangible to play for. It's not that big of a surprise that there were multiple reports, including Mike Garafolo of NFL Media and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, that Daniel Jones would not start at quarterback for the Giants against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Davis Webb, who has never thrown an NFL pass, is expected to get the start.
Raiders' Josh Jacobs plays for dad who suffered heart issue; running back's son reportedly called 911
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs explained the harrowing experience that hit close to home earlier in the week and why he almost didn't play Saturday.
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Predicts How the 2023 NFL Quarterback Carousel Will Shake Out
Watch Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre predict how the 2023 quarterback carousel will shake out this offseason, as Colin and J-Mac have new destinations for players the likes of Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Baker Mayfield, and even bold predictions for Aaron Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson. Tom...
Patriots, teams across NFL wearing shirts to support Bills' Damar Hamlin
ORCHARD PARK, New York – The Patriots and teams around the NFL are showing their support Sunday for Damar Hamlin as the Bills safety continues recovering after collapsing on the field last week.Patriots players and coaches as well as teams around the NFL are wearing t-shirts during pregame warmups that say "Love for Damar" along with his No. 3.Hamlin collapsed Monday and suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Buffalo's game against the Bengals. He was resuscitated on the field and rushed to a Cincinnati hospital, where he remains in critical condition but has made significant progress.On Saturday, the...
NFL rumors: Broncos to interview Sean Payton; Rams’ Sean McVay’s future in ‘limbo’ | Black Monday LIVE UPDATES
Week 18 is here. Which means several NFL head coaches are about to lose their jobs. UPDATE 10:43 PM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: Sources: The #Broncos and #Saints have held discussions centered around Sean Payton and while no deal is in place, the two sides appear to be on the same page about what the compensation would be for a deal.
Detroit News
Toledo Mud Hens have a new manager
With developing hitters a full-throttle Tigers organizational goal, Triple-A Toledo’s new manager is a past MLB hitting coach — with no managerial experience. Anthony Iapoce is the newest Mud Hens skipper, replacing Lloyd McClendon after McClendon departed following the 2022 season. The Tigers have not yet announced Iapoce’s hiring, but confirmation came by way of a source familiar with the Tigers’ decision. The source did not wish to be named because of sensitivities to Detroit’s executives.
Comments / 0