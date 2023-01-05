ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs

The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AHN Temporarily Closes Express Care East Location in Harborcreek

AHN has temporarily closed its Express Care East location in Harborcreek Township, according to a spokesperson. Staff shortages are being blamed for the closure, which only affects the Express Care services there. AHN said staff has been diverted to the Express Care West location, which is fully operational, and it...
HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older kicked off Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. By the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County

A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
ERIE COUNTY, PA

