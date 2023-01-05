Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania State Police Seize $65M in Illegal Drugs
The Pennsylvania State Police announced it seized approximately $10.3 million in illegal drugs during the end of 2022. This brought the total value of narcotics seized throughout the year to $65.4 million. Throughout the year troopers seized:. 546 pounds (lbs) of cocaine. 691 lbs of methamphetamines. 348 lbs of fentanyl.
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
90% Of Californians are under flood watches as another storm threatens mudslides, power outages and deadly inundation
Much of California can't soak up another drop of rain. Yet the state is getting pummeled again with torrential downpours and ferocious winds, causing power outages and treacherous travel conditions. More than 34 million Californians were under a flood watch Monday -- about 90% of the state's population and 10%...
Number of People Denied Firearms Purchases in Pennsylvania Down, Law Enforcement Referrals Up in Last 3 Months of 2022
The number of people who were denied firearms purchases in Pennsylvania was down in the last three months of 2022 compared to the previous year, but the number of law enforcement referrals is up, according to numbers released Wednesday by Pennsylvania State Police. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) was...
Millcreek Township Police Department Investigate Grocery Store Theft
Millcreek Township Police are investigating a retail theft that occurred on December 9th & 10th, 2022 at a grocery store in the township. A white female and black male were seen concealing numerous items inside their coats & bags. The individuals left the store without paying for the merchandise. The...
AHN Temporarily Closes Express Care East Location in Harborcreek
AHN has temporarily closed its Express Care East location in Harborcreek Township, according to a spokesperson. Staff shortages are being blamed for the closure, which only affects the Express Care services there. AHN said staff has been diverted to the Express Care West location, which is fully operational, and it...
Legal recreational marijuana sales start in Connecticut
MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's first round of recreational cannabis sales for adults 21 and older kicked off Tuesday at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize retail sales. By the...
Lottery Ticket Worth $1M Sold in Erie County
A $1 million-winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing ticket is one of four to win $1 million from the Saturday, Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers selected are 00008747, 00105980, 00406697 and 00443296. It was purchased...
