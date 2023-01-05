ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening. Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

12-year-old girl in custody after stabbing, killing 9-year-old brother in Tulsa, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Police took a 12-year-old girl into custody after they say she stabbed and killed her 9-year-old brother in Tulsa. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing just off South Peoria Avenue between East 61st and East 71st streets. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were already at the scene and performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy, according to police.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide

The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home. The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor

A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
PRYOR, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men

The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
CANEY, KS
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2020 Catoosa murder

CATOOSA, Okla. — A suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man plead guilty on Thursday to multiple charges in Rogers County District Court, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced. Bradley Bales, 36, plead to murder in the second degree and desecration of a human corpse in connection with the murder of Bart Kutt, authorities said.
CATOOSA, OK
TheDailyBeast

12-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Her 9-Year-Old Brother While Parents Slept, Cops Say

A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy