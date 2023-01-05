Read full article on original website
KTUL
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after being recognized wearing underwear as mask in porch pirate cases
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested an alleged “Porch Pirate with an unusual and questionably effective mask,” according to a TPD social media post. TPD said they were made aware of a porch pirate case in west Tulsa on January 6. According to...
news9.com
Hearing Held For Suspects Accused Of Shooting, Killing Woman At Tulsa's Center Of The Universe
The suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman at the Center of the Universe were in court Friday. The hearing was to decide if there is enough evidence to order the suspects to stand trial. After all of the arguments were made, Judge Tonya Wilson has moved any...
Kait 8
KOCO
12-year-old girl in custody after stabbing, killing 9-year-old brother in Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Police took a 12-year-old girl into custody after they say she stabbed and killed her 9-year-old brother in Tulsa. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing just off South Peoria Avenue between East 61st and East 71st streets. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were already at the scene and performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy, according to police.
News On 6
Osage County Sheriff's Office Searching For Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is looking for a suspect in connection to a burglary that happened at a convenience store early Saturday morning near Sand Springs. Deputies said the burglary occurred at around 2:40 a.m. at a Stop & Save Convenience Store near State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road.
news9.com
KOKI FOX 23
News On 6
1 Injured, Suspect Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident In Pryor
A man has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a woman during a road rage incident in Pryor, according to the Pryor Creek Police Department. Police said at around 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 29, officers responded to a road rage incident between two vehicles near Park Street and South Elliott Street.
KOKI FOX 23
Two arrested for drug crimes outside east Tulsa motel, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police say they found fentanyl pills and marijuana in their car. Tulsa police were patrolling the area near Clarion Inn & Suites near 31st and South Memorial, which is known to police to be a high crime area. Police said...
KOKI FOX 23
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Trying to Identify Two Men
The Caney Police Department is looking to identify two men caught on surveillance footage. The two men were seen on camera footage at a Caney business yesterday. Caney PD is unable to provide any additional information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caney PD at (620)879-2141.
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2020 Catoosa murder
CATOOSA, Okla. — A suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man plead guilty on Thursday to multiple charges in Rogers County District Court, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced. Bradley Bales, 36, plead to murder in the second degree and desecration of a human corpse in connection with the murder of Bart Kutt, authorities said.
KOKI FOX 23
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
