All-American Bowl: 5-star QB Dante Moore shines as the East rolls the West
SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t know the name Dante Moore, it’s time to get familiar. Moore threw four touchdown passes on Saturday as the East rolled the West, 55-17, at the annual All-American Bowl, which brought together over 100 of the nation’s top high school seniors together for one final showcase inside the Alamo Dome. It was every bit of a surgical performance for the UCLA-bound signal caller as he completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 156 yards in roughly two quarters of play.
247Sports
WATCH: All-American Bowl practice clips of 4-star USC running back signee Quinten Joyner
The Trojans have a single All-American selection for the annual All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas for 2022-23: four-star Manor (TX) running back Quinten Joyner. Above you can watch practice clips of Joyner from Wednesday's practice. He is one of two incoming 2023 running backs, along with four-star A’Marion Peterson,...
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio and the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at another popular food item- pizza, to see which restaurants offer the best pizza in San Antonio.
San Antonio's Smoke BBQ mini-empire expands again with plans for North Star Mall-area location
Smoke BBQ + Skybar will take over the space that once housed drinkeries Miami Bar and PK's Bar.
KENS 5
Meet the KENS 5 Team: Monica Nino
Monica Nino is the Assistant News Director at KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. She has been with KENS 5 since 2014 and held roles as Senior Executive Producer and morning news Executive Producer before taking on her current role in July 2022. Nino is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Her...
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff to teach at St. Mary's, University of Texas at San Antonio
Nelson Wolff retired as Bexar County Judge on Dec. 31 after 50 years of public service.
KENS 5
'Let it blow your mind'; Inside the new Dave's Hot Chicken in San Antonio | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — On Neighborhood Eats, we've taken on ghost peppers, devil dust, scorpion sauce, and many more spicy things that many have to sign a waiver just to taste. So, when a new spicy chicken sandwich announced its opening, we were one of the first people there. It's...
Weed decriminalization looks destined for San Antonio ballot after petition hits 35,000 signatures
The San Antonio Justice Charter also would end the criminalization of abortion and codify bans on no-knock warrants and police chokeholds.
Cold front brings chance of thunderstorms, hail to San Antonio area overnight
The possible storms will kick off a 5-day stretch of rain chances around San Antonio
KSAT 12
Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
15 developments and restaurants coming to San Antonio in 2023
Last year was all about groundwork. This year, we're gearing up for grand openings.
Pleasanton Express
ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested
Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KSAT 12
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
KSAT 12
1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35
SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
KSAT 12
Middle school teacher arrested for sending explicit messages to student, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after he was caught sending explicit messages, photos and videos to a 14-year-old student, according to San Antonio police. Lloyd Pegues, 49, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. The charge stems from June 2022,...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
