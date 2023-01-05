ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

247Sports

All-American Bowl: 5-star QB Dante Moore shines as the East rolls the West

SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t know the name Dante Moore, it’s time to get familiar. Moore threw four touchdown passes on Saturday as the East rolled the West, 55-17, at the annual All-American Bowl, which brought together over 100 of the nation’s top high school seniors together for one final showcase inside the Alamo Dome. It was every bit of a surgical performance for the UCLA-bound signal caller as he completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 156 yards in roughly two quarters of play.
KENS 5

Meet the KENS 5 Team: Monica Nino

Monica Nino is the Assistant News Director at KENS 5 in San Antonio, Texas. She has been with KENS 5 since 2014 and held roles as Senior Executive Producer and morning news Executive Producer before taking on her current role in July 2022. Nino is an Emmy Award-winning journalist. Her...
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
KSAT 12

Photos show what Medina Lake looked like 100 years ago

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina Lake has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years due to low water levels but it hasn’t always been so dry. Currently, Medina Lake is just 6.3% full, down roughly 20% from one year ago. The lake is actually...
Pleasanton Express

ACSO solves murder in 48 hours; two arrested

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward held a press conference today regarding the arrest of David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, for the murder of Lucio Carmona, 25, of San Antonio. The two were arrested by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) within 48 hours of the murder and are currently in the Atascosa County Jail held on an $800,000 bond.
KSAT 12

1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on Loop 410 ramp to I-35

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash on Thursday afternoon on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35. A preliminary report from San Antonio police said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig at 12:30 p.m. as he was attempting to merge onto I-35.
