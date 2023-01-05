SAN ANTONIO – If you don’t know the name Dante Moore, it’s time to get familiar. Moore threw four touchdown passes on Saturday as the East rolled the West, 55-17, at the annual All-American Bowl, which brought together over 100 of the nation’s top high school seniors together for one final showcase inside the Alamo Dome. It was every bit of a surgical performance for the UCLA-bound signal caller as he completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 156 yards in roughly two quarters of play.

