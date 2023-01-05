ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Cincinnati vs #2 Houston Preview

The Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5) return home to host the #2 Houston Cougars (15-1) on Sunday afternoon. Wes Miller and the team ended a two game road swing on a high note but now face the ultimate test inside of Fifth Third Arena at 3pm on ESPN. Most of the bad...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE WRAP: Booker T. Washington earns VYPE Holiday Invitational title

After an array of teams battled their way through the brackets of last week’s VYPE Holiday Invitational powered by Daspit Law -- one of the oldest high schools in the city won the title -- the Booker T. Washington Eagles a winner. The tournament hosted a dozen of Houston’s...
HOUSTON, TX
InsideHook

This Tiger Woods-Designed Putting Experience Is Now Open in Houston

Why open a bar or restaurant when you could open a celebrity-endorsed entertainment venue? While standard spots to eat and drink will never go away (probably), they’re increasingly integrating activities like golf, pickleball, ax-throwing and shuffleboard. The latest addition to this brave new world is Popstroke, a Tiger Woods-backed venture that opened in Katy, just outside of Houston, in mid-December.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
HOUSTON, TX
kjas.com

Joneth Ray Wyatt

Joneth Ray Wyatt, age 69, U.S. Army Veteran, native of Houston, Texas and resident of Austin, TX, transitioned on December 18, 2022. Funeral Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., at Faith Temple C.O.G.I.C., 650 Pollard St. in Jasper. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the Cold Springs Cemetery, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
JASPER, TX
KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texas Woman Fined for Barely Going Over the Speed Limit

Come on Texas, was it really worth all this hassle?. Earlier this week, I saw this TikTok about Texas speed limits. Now, I personally don't follow the rules that this girl follows. However, I do technically speed on the road. For instance, you say 55, I'm going 60. I believe we all thought their was some unwritten rule that if you're within that grace period of five miles, you're good. I've stated many time before, the person going 45 on 55 mph road is doing more harm than the person going 60 on that same road.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Houston attorney weighs in on customer shooting, killing taqueria robber

Houston police are asking a bystander who shot a man 9 times and killed him while he was in the act of robbing people inside a Houston restaurant to come forward for questioning. FOX 26's Gabby Hart spoke with local criminal defense attorney Price Brown about if the incident could be considered self-defense.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
fox26houston.com

Well-known Houston rapper Trae The Truth appears in court

HOUSTON - Well-known Houston rapper and philanthropist, Trae Tha Truth made his first appearance in court on Friday morning. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight video. He's facing assault charges stemming from an incident last year involving rapper Z-Ro. This comes after a video surfaced...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy