Seattle - Scattered showers will return tomorrow morning as another weak system tracks across our area. Here is a look at what we can expect tomorrow morning:. The Skokomish River is currently under a *Flood Warning* until tomorrow morning. Be on the lookout for a return flood warning by the end of next week. That's when we can expect another round of heavy rain in the area!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO