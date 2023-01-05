Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Gray and rainy weekend across Western Washington
It's feeling a lot like January in Western Washington this weekend! Today and tomorrow, you can plan on lowland rain, mountain snow and a little wind. Enjoy the cozy weather!. Highs today are right about-average, hovering on either side of 50 degrees. There may be a few breezy pockets, especially for the South Coast.
High winds, rain hit Puget Sound region causing power outages
High winds caused power outages in parts of western Washington Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with more than 18,000 homes without power. As of 7:15 a.m. Puget Sound Energy is reporting 17,488 customers without power. Snohomish County PUD reports 235 customers without power, mostly near Snohomish and Sultan. Seattle City...
KOMO News
Western Washington's version of Santa Ana winds? Cascadia winds explained
You have undoubtedly heard of the infamous Santa Ana winds in Southern California: the gusty and hot desert breeze that brings on intense heat and severe fire danger to the Los Angeles Basin. Did you know that we have a similar phenomenon here in western Washington?. In recent years, our...
Downed trees, power outages likely as wind sweeps through Puget Sound
Wind is coming to the Puget Sound region late Wednesday, strong enough to down trees and cause power outages. “The strongest winds will be in the Cascade foothills region with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “Strong winds will blow through the gaps in our complex terrain, such as the Cascade passes and gaps to the outer coast.”
Sand Hills Express
More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend
California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
q13fox.com
Minor coastal flooding and gusty winds for some expected tomorrow
Seattle - Scattered showers will return tomorrow morning as another weak system tracks across our area. Here is a look at what we can expect tomorrow morning:. The Skokomish River is currently under a *Flood Warning* until tomorrow morning. Be on the lookout for a return flood warning by the end of next week. That's when we can expect another round of heavy rain in the area!
Wind Advisory expires for east Puget Sound lowlands
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Wind Advisory for parts of western Washington expired Thursday. The advisory was issued for areas in the east Puget Sound lowlands including Everett and North Bend, the Cascade Foothills and cities along the coast. The NWS warned of wind gusts of up to 55 mph,...
q13fox.com
Crews investigate cause of deadly fourplex apartment fire in Sumner
SUMNER, Wash. - Fire crews say a man died after a fourplex home in Sumner caught on fire Saturday morning. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), at around 9:45 a.m., crews responded to an apartment fire in the 15900 block of 52nd St. E near Danmar Farms. When crews...
whatcom-news.com
Coastal flood advisory issued during Friday’s high tide
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A coastal flood advisory was issued today, January 5th, due to expected minor coastal flooding on Friday. The advisory will be in effect between 3am to 10am on Friday, January 6th. According to the advisory statement, “onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding...
nwsportsmanmag.com
USGS Maps More Washington Deer, Elk Herd Migration Corridors
New year, new maps showing important migratory corridors of Evergreen State big game animals – mule deer in the Central Washington and whitetails and elk in the northeast corner. The cartography is part of federal, tribal and state wildlife managers’ continuing investigation into the seasonal movements of deer, elk...
2 seriously injured after small plane crashes into storage facility in Washington
KENT, Wash. — Two people are seriously injured after a small plane crashed into a storage unit Saturday in Washington. Puget Sound Fire shared a photo on Twitter of the incident and said that two patients have life-threatening injuries from the crash. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday....
q13fox.com
One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Gusty winds shift, showers continue
SEATTLE - Gusty easterly winds will shift to southerly this evening with on and off showers continuing through Thursday. The east Puget Sound lowlands will be seeing winds taper off as the day goes on. High temperatures will be very mild today, in the mid 50s. Last night, winds ripped...
Tri-City Herald
Windy night coming to Western Washington as fringe of bomb cyclone moves in from CA
Western Washington will get a small taste of the bomb cyclone that could bring historic levels of rain, floods and snow to California on Wednesday and Thursday. “The trajectory is definitely not for us,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle. “It’s a big enough system where we’re going to feel some of it as it makes its way in.”
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: More rain is on the way this weekend after record warmth and gusty winds
SEATTLE - What a wild day across the region. We experienced continued gusty winds along with record warmth for many communities. Sea-Tac Airport hit 59 degrees, breaking the old record of 55 in 2006!. Other cities pulled down records yesterday: Bellingham soared to 61, and Olympia hit 57, along with...
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
ghscanner.com
Active Wind Advisory Until 4 AM Friday January 6th.
National Weather Service Seattle has issued a High Winds Advisory for Thursday, January 5th 2023 and going through Friday, January 6th 4AM. National Weather Service Seattle WA 214 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 25 to 35...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
The Suburban Times
Puyallup Activity Center remains closed
City of Puyallup social media post. The Puyallup Activity Center will continue to remain closed through at least January 13, 2023. The Center is offering select programs at the Pioneer Park Pavilion until the damage to the building can be repaired. Go to our website for more information cityofpuyallup.org/387/Senior-Ser…
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
