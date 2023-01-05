Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard compares the first two years in her four-year term representing Precinct 3 to speed dating. “When you have something like Winter Storm Uri and a pandemic, you cram a lot of meet-and-greets into the early months,” Howard told the Austin Monitor. “Because there are so many conversations, and so many meetings – it’s like speed dating. I just got to know so many more people.”

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO