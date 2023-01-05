ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘A true trailblazer’: Scotland full-back Ken Scotland dies aged 86

The former Scotland and Lions full-back Ken Scotland has died at the age of 86, the Scottish Rugby Union has confirmed. Scotland, who also represented his country at cricket, made his international rugby union debut against France in the 1957 Five Nations championship. He went on to make 27 appearances...

Comments / 0

Community Policy