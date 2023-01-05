Read full article on original website
Mikaela Shiffrin ties Vonn’s World Cup skiing record with 82nd career win
Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win on Sunday. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win the giant slalom at Kranjska Gora in Slovenia by a large margin. She can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau in Austria on Tuesday.
‘A true trailblazer’: Scotland full-back Ken Scotland dies aged 86
The former Scotland and Lions full-back Ken Scotland has died at the age of 86, the Scottish Rugby Union has confirmed. Scotland, who also represented his country at cricket, made his international rugby union debut against France in the 1957 Five Nations championship. He went on to make 27 appearances...
