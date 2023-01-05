ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made in Norfolk burglary investigation

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident was arrested on Sunday following a burglary investigation, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 30-year-old Patience Dissottle was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,...
Burn victim airlifted in Pittstown, in serious condition

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition. Deputy Chief Pasinella says the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the Tomhannock Reservoir. Pittstown ambulance reportedly...
