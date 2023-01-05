Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Multiple Los Angeles Lakers Stars InjuredOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
5 Best Sushi Restaurants in Los Angeles (2023)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
“Most Haunted Road In Los Angeles”- 4 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At NightLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
2urbangirls.com
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody
VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
Veteran LA County DA Granted Deposition of Gascon
Attorneys for a veteran prosecutor suing Los Angeles County, alleging she has been denied important positions in retaliation for complaining about directives set forth after the 2020 election of District Attorney George Gascon, can depose Gascon himself, a judge has ruled.
Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies after police use stun gun
A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a collision in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. A West Traffic Division officer was flagged down following a collision at the intersection...
LASD deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver; incident captured on bodycam video
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that it is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year's Eve.
Man sentenced to life for fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced today to life in prison.
Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro...
2urbangirls.com
Two ex-state DOJ supervisors charged in embezzlement case
LOS ANGELES – Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Eric Bunde — who between...
Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday that it is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year's Eve. The driver was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car but not arrested. He...
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
Man found stabbed to death in Orange County
Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
mynewsla.com
OC Deputy Accused of Molesting 2 Jail Inmates Pleads Not Guilty
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself. Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.
orangecountytribune.com
3-year-old girl fatally struck
A 26-year-old Westminster man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in a car vs. pedestrian accident Friday night. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Goldenwest Street and 21st Street at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a collision.
Suspect dies after officers use TASER on him in Venice arrest
A suspect died after officers used a TASER on him during an arrest in the Venice area on Tuesday. The suspect has been identified as Keenan Anderson by the Los Angeles Police Department. Police responded to a crash in the area of Venice Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard around 3:38 p.m., said LAPD. When officers arrived, […]
2urbangirls.com
Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
2urbangirls.com
Orange County deputy pleads not guilty to molesting two female inmates
SANTA ANA, Calif. – An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself. Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate, and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29, and Aug. 9, according to court records.
Triple shooting in Hollywood leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized; suspect at large
One man is dead and two are hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim
SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
Comments / 0