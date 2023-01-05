ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwindale, CA

2urbangirls.com

Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Driver suspected of resisting arrest dies in LAPD custody

VENICE, Calif. – A possibly intoxicated man suspected of causing a traffic crash in Venice and then running away died after Los Angeles Police Department officers used a stun gun on him while trying to arrest him, police said Friday. The crash occurred at the intersection of Venice and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Man gets life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10

A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two ex-state DOJ supervisors charged in embezzlement case

LOS ANGELES – Two former supervisors from the California Department of Justice were charged Thursday with embezzlement and other counts for allegedly diverting about $12,500 in government funds, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Thursday. Eric Bunde — who between...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Shooting of 2 Victims in Valinda Under Investigation

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Sation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two victims late Friday night, Jan. 6, in the city of Valinda. LASD Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call regarding a...
VALINDA, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Hemet man as victim of deadly Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One man died and two were hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Hollywood. The man who died was identified as 32-year-old Kevin Spears of Hemet, the coroner’s office said. He died in a vehicle. Officers from the Hollywood Division of the Los Angeles Police Department...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

orangecountytribune.com

KTLA

2urbangirls.com

Former Orange County bank manager pleads guilty to bank fraud charges

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former Orange County-based bank manager pleaded guilty today to a federal criminal charge for stealing $1.2 million in savings from elderly customers by using one the victims’ identities to fraudulently open a bank account, then impersonating the victim to transfer the stolen money to different bank accounts.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID South Gate shooting victim

SOUTH GATE – A 42-year-old man who was shot and killed in South Gate has been identified, authorities said Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified Lorenzo Casas as the victim of the shooting. Officers from the South Gate Police Department responded at 7 p.m. Thursday to...
SOUTH GATE, CA

