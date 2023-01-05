Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Get Up To $600 In Extra Cash From Your State – See If You Qualify!Ty D.Idaho State
Lucky residents to receive $12,000 in guaranteed income pilot programBeth TorresAlexandria, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Mardi Gras event to be held to benefit SAFE
Following four successful Mardi Gras events, Friends of SAFE will stage a second luxury bingo event from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Culpeper Center. A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Ticket will entitle the participant to one drink ticket, two bingo cards and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1,000.
Inside Nova
Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes
While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
Fairfax Times
As TJHSST is investigated, an email from 2020 reveals a ‘pattern and practice’ of hiding awards
This week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares walked through the glass doors of the Korean Community Center off Little River Turnpike, the dome of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology visible through the window, and with him stood five parents of current and former students at TJ, as the school is known locally.
fox5dc.com
'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history
A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
fox5dc.com
Overcrowding leads to new boundary lines for Prince William County schools
MANASSAS, Va. - Prince William County Public Schools have seen so much growth that its elementary schools are overcrowded. The school district is set to open Rosemount Lewis Elementary in Manassas for the 2023-2024 school year. "A school only has so large of a media center, so large of a...
Inside Nova
Historic marker in the works for acclaimed Arlington educator
Some details remain to be worked out, but plans are moving forward on the quest to honor the late Evelyn Reid Syphax with an historical marker at the Arlington school system’s headquarters. Syphax (1926-2000) was an educator, civic leader and philanthropist. Among her achievements was service on the county...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Kanninen deserves thanks for service on Arlington School Board
This week marks the first in eight years that Barbara Kanninen has not been on the Arlington School Board, having decided that two four-year terms is enough. We’re not always in alignment with the general drift of the current School Board – have you noticed? – but we do want to give Kanninen props for not having been afraid to lead when the occasion called for it.
theburn.com
SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg
A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
WTOP
Loudoun Co. schools expect ‘significant’ changes after special grand jury report
The school board in Loudoun County, Virginia, expects to make “significant policy changes” in the aftermath of a special grand jury report that criticized its handling of two sexual assaults by the same student in 2021, Chair Ian Serotkin said. The county also plans to hire a firm...
Baltimore cancels Martin Luther King Jr., Day Parade this year
For the third year in a row, Baltimore's Martin Luther King Jr., Day parade is being cancelled. BOPA announced "a conscious decision to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy through a day of service"
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
Inside Nova
New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge
A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
My Favorite Alexandria Bars
The nature of bars evolves as we do. Our first (legal) drinking experiences probably involved a dark and crowded dive bar, where the most complex cocktail made was a rail vodka and cranberry. However, the older and slightly more mature we get, many of us tend to gravitate toward the...
Inside Nova
Potomac School junior establishes swim academy in South Africa
For Sasha Minsky, no service project to help others is too big or small to undertake. Whether working in community gardens, volunteering at soup kitchens, collecting baseball equipment to send to players in South Africa or completing other independent projects, since a young age the Potomac School junior multi-sport high-school athlete developed a passion, then a mission, for such work.
Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
Inside Nova
Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School
A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg High School Student Charged After Cafeteria Fight
The Leesburg Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old student has been charged with malicious wounding following a November altercation at Heritage High School in Leesburg that injured a classmate. According to the report, the fight happened Nov. 9, 2022, in the school’s cafeteria. Leesburg Police officers worked with Loudoun...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Winter Concerts Coming Up at the Birchmere
Jan. 7 – Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Jan. 8 – An Evening with Judy Collins (pictured at right) Jan. 22 – Glenn Jones with special guest Alyson Williams. Jan. 28 – Devotion - Earth Wind & Fire tribute band. Jan. 29 – Norman Brown.
Comments / 0