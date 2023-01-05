ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Inside Nova

Mardi Gras event to be held to benefit SAFE

Following four successful Mardi Gras events, Friends of SAFE will stage a second luxury bingo event from 7-11 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Culpeper Center. A limit of 150 tickets will be sold at $100 each. Ticket will entitle the participant to one drink ticket, two bingo cards and the chance to win one of 14 luxury prizes, ranging in value from $500-$1,000.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Gobbler Hill Farm in Culpeper holds holiday hikes

While most people in Culpeper can be found snuggled up with a blanket and hot chocolate during the holidays, Gobbler Hill Farm Owners Jim and Susan McGavran give those with more adventurous personalities a muse. Held on the Winter Solstice and days prior to the New Year, the Culpeper farm...
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

'Lorton: Prison of Terror' documentary sheds light on Virginia prison's history

A new documentary is putting the spotlight on the long and dark history of a prison in Lorton, Virginia. "Lorton: Prison of Terror' uses firsthand accounts of life inside the prison to explain what went on there, and why the correctional institution was eventually shut down. To get a preview ahead of the film's Saturday screening at Prince George's Community College, FOX 5 spoke with PG County councilmember Calvin Hawkins and the makers of the film, Karim Mowatt, Eyone Williams, and Sean Branch.
LORTON, VA
Inside Nova

Historic marker in the works for acclaimed Arlington educator

Some details remain to be worked out, but plans are moving forward on the quest to honor the late Evelyn Reid Syphax with an historical marker at the Arlington school system’s headquarters. Syphax (1926-2000) was an educator, civic leader and philanthropist. Among her achievements was service on the county...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Kanninen deserves thanks for service on Arlington School Board

This week marks the first in eight years that Barbara Kanninen has not been on the Arlington School Board, having decided that two four-year terms is enough. We’re not always in alignment with the general drift of the current School Board – have you noticed? – but we do want to give Kanninen props for not having been afraid to lead when the occasion called for it.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg

A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

New 359-unit housing complex planned in Woodbridge

A Pennsylvania developer wants to build a 359-unit housing complex north of the Potomac Mills area. Toll Mid-Atlantic LP Co. Inc. is asking Prince William County to rezone about 36.6 acres for the project. The company is a subsidiary of Fort Washington, Pa.-based Toll Brothers, which bills itself as a...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

My Favorite Alexandria Bars

The nature of bars evolves as we do. Our first (legal) drinking experiences probably involved a dark and crowded dive bar, where the most complex cocktail made was a rail vodka and cranberry. However, the older and slightly more mature we get, many of us tend to gravitate toward the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac School junior establishes swim academy in South Africa

For Sasha Minsky, no service project to help others is too big or small to undertake. Whether working in community gardens, volunteering at soup kitchens, collecting baseball equipment to send to players in South Africa or completing other independent projects, since a young age the Potomac School junior multi-sport high-school athlete developed a passion, then a mission, for such work.
POTOMAC, VA
DC News Now

Parents rally outside of Thomas Jefferson High School after AG investigation requested

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — On Tuesday evening, several parents rallied outside Thomas Jefferson High School in protest of the school’s actions — and in support of the ensuing investigation. Then, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid held a town hall inside the school’s library. The first-year superintendent answered questions and listened to comments from parents […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Dale City man charged with bringing gun to Freedom High School

A Dale City man faces a weapons charge after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge on Wednesday evening. Police were called to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road at 7:06 p.m. to investigate a fight. The suspect, Giovanni Alexander London, 35, of Whitmer...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg High School Student Charged After Cafeteria Fight

The Leesburg Police Department announced today that an 18-year-old student has been charged with malicious wounding following a November altercation at Heritage High School in Leesburg that injured a classmate. According to the report, the fight happened Nov. 9, 2022, in the school’s cafeteria. Leesburg Police officers worked with Loudoun...
LEESBURG, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Winter Concerts Coming Up at the Birchmere

Jan. 7 – Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. Jan. 8 – An Evening with Judy Collins (pictured at right) Jan. 22 – Glenn Jones with special guest Alyson Williams. Jan. 28 – Devotion - Earth Wind & Fire tribute band. Jan. 29 – Norman Brown.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

