NBC New York

European Markets Head for Positive Open; U.S. Inflation Data to Come

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are expected to open higher as global investors gear up for the December reading of U.S. consumer prices on Thursday. U.S. stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Wednesday and Asia-Pacific shares were mixed as investors awaited the key...
Virgin Orbit Stock Plummets After Failure of Its First UK Rocket Launch

Virgin Orbit stock fell in trading on Monday evening, after the company confirmed that its first launch out of the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit. The company uses a modified 747 jet to send satellites into space, by releasing a rocket from under the aircraft's wing mid-flight. This was...
Asia-Pacific Shares Notch Gains as U.S. Inflation Data Remains Firmly in Spotlight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares notched gains as investors look ahead to the U.S. consumer price index report Thursday. Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects. Australia's...
NJ Governor Bars TikTok, Other ‘High-Risk' Platforms From State Devices

Léelo en español aquí. New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that his administration is barring certain “high-risk” social media platforms like TikTok on state devices. The decision applies to state agencies under the executive branch and comes as a third of U.S. states...
Asia-Pacific Shares Trade Higher Ahead of U.S. Inflation Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S. consumer price index, which would set the Federal Reserve's trajectory in its attempt to tackle inflation after raising rates seven times in 2022. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.93%. Its consumer price...
Powell Reiterates Fed Is Not Going to Become a ‘Climate Policymaker'

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday said the central bank will not get involved in issues like climate change that are beyond its congressionally established mandate. Powell's remarks, delivered at a conference hosted by Sweden's central bank, follow calls from some Democrats for the Fed to play a more...
Omicron XBB.1.5 Does Not Have Mutations Known to Make People Sicker, WHO Says

The World Health Organization said the omicron XBB.1.5 variant does not have any mutations known to make people sicker but that it needs more real-world data to draw conclusions about its severity. The WHO said XBB.1.5 is one of the Covid subvariants that is most adept at dodging immunity. The...
Major Central Bankers Dispute Role in Tackling Climate Change as They Battle Inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the Fed would not become a "climate policymaker" or get involved in matters beyond its congressionally established mandate. European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said the Frankfurt-based institution needs to become more climate friendly. Fellow ECB policymaker and National Bank of...
Flexport to Lay Off 20% of Its Global Workforce

Supply chain software startup Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce, or roughly 640 employees, according to a memo from co-CEOs Ryan Petersen and Dave Clark. The co-CEOs cited the global macroeconomic downturn and softening trade volumes, but wrote, "As the economy recovers ... we're going to need to be nimble, fiscally responsible and focused on building fast with operational excellence."
Microsoft Reportedly Plans to Invest $10 Billion in Creator of Buzzy A.I. Tool ChatGPT

Microsoft is set to invest $10 billion in OpenAI as part of a funding round that would value the company at $29 billion, news site Semafor reported Tuesday. Microsoft will reportedly get a 75% share of OpenAI's profits until it makes back the money on its investment, after which the company would assume a 49% stake in OpenAI.
Gold Trades Near 8-Month High and Analysts Expect Its Rise to Continue

Spot gold was trading just above $1,877/oz Tuesday morning after hitting $1,881.5 per troy ounce on Monday, its highest point since May 9. Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen said focus this week will be on Thursday's U.S. CPI inflation print, and placed the "next major hurdle" for gold at $1,896/oz. "Even...

