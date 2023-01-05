Read full article on original website
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Solihull: Thousands donate after boys' ice lake deaths
A fundraising page for the families of four boys who drowned after falling into an icy lake has reached almost £100,000 in donations. Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10. The friends were...
BBC
Woman who hates being in care facility wins legal fight
A woman with disabilities with mental health issues who "hates" being in a care facility and wants to go home has won her fight in a specialist court. The woman had previously been ordered to move to the specialist facility for several months for assessment. But she said she hated...
